Ai Ogura insists his famously ‘ice cold’ exterior doesn't reflect the passion he has for motorcycle racing.

The Japanese star celebrated his first MotoGP podiums and a maiden victory, putting him among the mid-season title contenders during a breakthrough sophomore campaign for Trackhouse Aprilia.

However, Ogura cuts a modest figure in front of the cameras, which he says gives a false impression of how much MotoGP means to him.

“MotoGP means everything to me,” Ogura told MotoGP.com. “Everything I have done in the past was for bike racing and everything worth it.”

Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Aprilia. © Gold and Goose

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“I'm not ice, like everybody thinks!"

He added: “I have a lot of passion for motorcycle racing, and I put a lot of passion into what I'm doing.

“I'm not ice, like everybody thinks!

“But I don't really care how people [see] me, I'm okay with how I am and who I am.

“On the bike, off the bike, in the circuit, off the circuit, I think I'm more or less the same person.”

Ogura's outward calmness also hides his pre-race nerves.

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Ai Ogura, starting grid, MotoGP 2026. © Gold and Goose

“I hate the feelings before the race starts,” said the former Moto2 world champion.

“It's stress. I'll never like that type of feeling. But if you are a racer, you do racing, so I understand you have to deal with that feeling.

“That [stress] is also the reason why you get so much satisfaction after a good result. So it's a give and take. And that's one of the biggest reasons why I love racing.”

The highlight of Ogura's premier-class career to date was his maiden victory in this year's Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

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“Winning in MotoGP means, at least on that day, you are the fastest man in the world on two wheels,” he said.

Ai Ogura wins 2026 Dutch MotoGP at Assen. © Gold and Goose

“It's what everybody is chasing, what everybody is looking for, and I was the one on that day, so can't be better.

“It’s the best feeling I ever had.”

The other side of the coin is the risk of injury, with Ogura forced to miss races during both of his MotoGP seasons.

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“Of course, injury is the worst thing you can have during the season,” he said.

“I’ve never had a massive injury. The injuries that I had were very small, and if these small injuries push you down or break you down, then you are not [strong] enough to be a racer.”

MotoGP title chase after Qatar GP: Points per race (top 10 riders). © Peter McLaren

Ogura heads to this weekend's penultimate round at Portimao holding fifth place in the World Championship, 15 points behind KTM's Pedro Acosta.

The 25-year-old will start a new chapter in his racing career when he makes his factory Yamaha debut at the Valencia test on 1 December.

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