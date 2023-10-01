2023 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix, Motegi - Race Results

1 Oct 2023
Somkiat Chantra, Moto2, Japanese MotoGP, 30 September

Race results from the 2023 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix at Motegi.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)35m 19.273s
2Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)35m 20.626s
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)35m 22.353s
4Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)35m 24.338s
5Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)35m 29.765s
6Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)35m 32.234s
7Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)35m 33.625s
8Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)35m 35.633s
9Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)35m 36.965s
10Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)35m 38.678s
11Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)35m 39.934s
12Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)35m 40.082s
13Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)35m 40.576s
14Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)35m 40.750s
15Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)35m 43.305s
16Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)35m 44.896s
17Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)35m 46.076s
18Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)35m 46.644s
19Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)35m 48.685s
20Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)35m 53.098s
21Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)35m 53.376s
22Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)35m 53.564s
23Sean Dylan KellyUSAForward Team(Forward)35m 55.746s
24Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)35m 58.908s
25Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)36m 2.342s
26Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)36m 4.781s
 Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)DNF 
 Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)DNF 
 Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)DNF 

Somkiat Chantra completes a perfect Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix weekend with a lights-to-flag victory at Motegi.

Team-mate Ai Ogura finishes runner-up in his home race after likewise keeping clear of title leader Pedro Acosta.

Acosta had to fight back from seventh on the opening lap but further extended his championship lead over an off-pace Tony Arbolino to 51 points.

 

 