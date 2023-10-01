2023 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix, Motegi - Race Results
Race results from the 2023 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix at Motegi.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|35m 19.273s
|2
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|35m 20.626s
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|35m 22.353s
|4
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 24.338s
|5
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|35m 29.765s
|6
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|35m 32.234s
|7
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|35m 33.625s
|8
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|35m 35.633s
|9
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|35m 36.965s
|10
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|35m 38.678s
|11
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 39.934s
|12
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 40.082s
|13
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|35m 40.576s
|14
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 40.750s
|15
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|35m 43.305s
|16
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|35m 44.896s
|17
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 46.076s
|18
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|35m 46.644s
|19
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 48.685s
|20
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|35m 53.098s
|21
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|35m 53.376s
|22
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|35m 53.564s
|23
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|35m 55.746s
|24
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|35m 58.908s
|25
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|36m 2.342s
|26
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|36m 4.781s
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
Somkiat Chantra completes a perfect Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix weekend with a lights-to-flag victory at Motegi.
Team-mate Ai Ogura finishes runner-up in his home race after likewise keeping clear of title leader Pedro Acosta.
Acosta had to fight back from seventh on the opening lap but further extended his championship lead over an off-pace Tony Arbolino to 51 points.