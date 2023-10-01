Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix, Motegi - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 35m 19.273s 2 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 35m 20.626s 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 35m 22.353s 4 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 35m 24.338s 5 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 35m 29.765s 6 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 35m 32.234s 7 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 35m 33.625s 8 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 35m 35.633s 9 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 35m 36.965s 10 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 35m 38.678s 11 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 39.934s 12 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 40.082s 13 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 35m 40.576s 14 Izan Guevara SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 35m 40.750s 15 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 35m 43.305s 16 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 35m 44.896s 17 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 35m 46.076s 18 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 35m 46.644s 19 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 35m 48.685s 20 Alberto Surra ITA Forward Team (Forward) 35m 53.098s 21 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 35m 53.376s 22 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 35m 53.564s 23 Sean Dylan Kelly USA Forward Team (Forward) 35m 55.746s 24 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 35m 58.908s 25 Rory Skinner GBR OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 36m 2.342s 26 Mattia Casadei ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 36m 4.781s Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) DNF Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) DNF Kohta Nozane JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) DNF Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) DNF

Somkiat Chantra completes a perfect Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix weekend with a lights-to-flag victory at Motegi.

Team-mate Ai Ogura finishes runner-up in his home race after likewise keeping clear of title leader Pedro Acosta.

Acosta had to fight back from seventh on the opening lap but further extended his championship lead over an off-pace Tony Arbolino to 51 points.