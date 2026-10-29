Yamaha signs KTM Moto3 star on ‘path to MotoGP’

Alvaro Carpe will take over Izan Guevara’s seat at the Pramac Yamaha Moto2 team in 2027.

Guevara, currently locked in a close battle with Manuel Gonzalez for this year’s Moto2 crown, is moving up to the Pramac Yamaha MotoGP team next season.

Carpe meanwhile won the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and FIM JuniorGP World Championship in 2024, before moving to grand prix with Red Bull KTM Ajo last season.

The Spanish teenager has taken eleven podiums but now has just four more chances to claim a maiden Moto3 win before joining the intermediate class, where he will be one step away from following Guevara into MotoGP.

Alvaro Carpe. © Gold and Goose

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"We want the BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 team to be the place where talented young riders aim to go to pave their road to MotoGP, learn how to compete at a higher level, and build the foundations for the next stages of their careers,” said Yamaha Racing managing director Paolo Pavesio.

“Alvaro has already demonstrated his talent and potential, and we believe our Moto2 project is the right place for him to move to the next level.”

Carpe is currently fourth in a Moto3 World Championship already won by Maximo Quiles, with David Almansa and team-mate Brian Uriarte in between.

"Stepping up to Moto2 means a great deal to me, and doing so with the BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha team makes it even more special," Carpe said.

Carpe will ride alongside the retained Alberto Ferrandez.

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Izan Guevara, 2026, Moto2 © Gold and Goose

"We are very pleased to continue working alongside Yamaha on the BLU CRU project, supporting the development of young talents on their journey towards MotoGP,” said Pramac team principal Paolo Campinoti.

“We warmly welcome Álvaro Carpe to the team and look forward to supporting him in this important step in his career.

“Alberto [Ferrández] has done a great job adapting to Moto2 this season, and we are confident he can take a significant step forward in 2027 and establish himself as one of the leading riders in the category."

Guevara starts this weekend’s Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix just 5.5 points behind Gonzalez, as the only Boscoscuro rider in the top seven.

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Ferrandez is 21st in the standings, with a best race finish of ninth.

Pramac is rumoured to be swapping from the Boscoscuro to Kalex chassis for the 2027 season.

