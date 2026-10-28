MotoGP riders set for second Qatar meeting as race branded “unacceptable”

MotoGP riders are set for another meeting on the Qatar GP this week

Riders will meet for a second time over Qatar GP
Riders will meet for a second time over Qatar GP
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP riders are reportedly set to hold another meeting about the Qatar Grand Prix, as one paddock insider brands plans to race at Lusail as “unacceptable”.

During the Australian Grand Prix last weekend, riders held a secret meeting to discuss racing in Qatar and voted on the matter.

It was reported that two-thirds of those in attendance were against racing in Qatar, with demands made to MotoGP Group to set out assurances, such as an evacuation plan, if the grand prix does go ahead.

At this stage, both MotoGP and Qatar are insisting that the race can go ahead.

2025 Qatar MotoGP
2025 Qatar MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Conflict risk “unacceptable”

The Qatar Grand Prix was due to be held in April this year, but was postponed due to the US war with Iran that broke out in February.

MotoGP rescheduled the event for 6-8 November, pushing back its final two rounds in Portugal and Valencia to make room for the Gulf event.

Most motorsport series due to race in the Gulf region, such as the FIA WEC, the WRC and the Dakar Rally, have cancelled those events.

MotoGP and Formula 1, however, are determined to press ahead.

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According to GPOne, MotoGP riders will hold another meeting on Qatar as a final decision looms.

An unnamed team boss also told the Italian publication: “I personally do not believe it is a good call for both the MotoGP and F1 events to go ahead in Qatar.”

They added: “The risk of [the conflict escalating] should certainly be taken very seriously. In my opinion, taking such a risk is unacceptable.”

Gulf states put on high alert for renewed hostilities

Should the race be cancelled by the riders, they will need to be unanimous on the matter, and that doesn’t seem to be the case right now.

Jorge Martin leads, Qatar 2024.
Jorge Martin leads, Qatar 2024.
© Gold and Goose

But that decision may be taken out of their hands anyway.

The Wall Street Journal reported early on Wednesday that the US has warned several Gulf states that they should be prepared for an intense military campaign in the coming days.

Both the US and its ally in this war with Iran, Israel, are currently in the midst of significant elections set to challenge the power their leaders have.

The US mid-term elections are being held on 3 November, just three days before the Qatar Grand Prix is due to start, after which president Trump is set to launch fresh strikes on Iran.

This will likely lead to an escalation in Iran’s strikes on the region, with Saudi Arabia having already faced attacks on civilian infrastructure by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Should there be an escalation in the Iran conflict, the airspace around the Gulf region could be closed.

If MotoGP is in Qatar when this happens, it could have serious implications on the end of the 2026 season.

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MotoGP riders set for second Qatar meeting as race branded “unacceptable”
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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