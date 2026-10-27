Honda confirms Joan Mir MotoGP return for Malaysia

Honda has confirmed that Joan Mir will return to MotoGP at the Malaysian Grand Prix after missing a number of races through illness.

Mir had teased already that he would come back to racing at Sepang with a social media post made last weekend.

The Spanish rider has been out of action since the Austrian MotoGP, missing Japan, Indonesia, and Australia since then as a result of a mystery illness that has required a number of tests to try to resolve.

Mir now has the all-clear to return to action and will do so at the site of his last podium: the Sepang International Circuit.

Joan Mir, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“It hasn’t been an easy period, and I want to thank everyone close to me for helping to keep focused and working towards the end goal,” Joan Mir said.

“I’ve been able to do some riding with different kinds of bikes in the past week, and the doctors have given me the green light to return.

“I am really looking forward to seeing the team again and seeing what we can do in these final races of the year.

“Sepang is a circuit which holds some good memories for me and for us as Honda and I think it’s the correct decision to return at such a familiar track.

“The most important point of the weekend is to get back on the bike, reconnect with the team and check my feeling.”

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Luca Marini. © Gold and Goose

Marini also hoping for Malaysia comeback

With Mir out with illness and no replacement for him in Australia last week, a virus for Luca Marini that ruled him out meant there were no Honda HRC bikes on track at Phillip Island after FP1.

Marini, though, is also hopeful of a return at Malaysia.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t do more than a couple of laps in Phillip Island and since Friday I have been fully focused on recovering as much as possible,” the Italian said.

“I am starting to feel better and have been able to return to the gym, but a MotoGP bike is always something different.

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Luca Marini, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“Sepang is a physically demanding circuit with the conditions, certainly it will be a weekend where we change the approach a little bit to make sure we have enough energy for Sunday and a lot also depends on what the weather does.

“We have to do the medical test before the weekend, but I don’t think it will be a problem.”