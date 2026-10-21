Luca Marini alone at Phillip Island MotoGP as Honda hit by another fitness crisis

Honda will have only one of its factory bikes on the grid at the Phillip Island MotoGP.

Luca Marini will ride alone in the Honda HRC team at the Phillip Island MotoGP.
Luca Marini will ride alone in the Honda HRC team at the Phillip Island MotoGP.
© Gold & Goose

Luca Marini has built a reputation for consistency during his MotoGP career; he’s missed only five races since he stepped up to the premier class in 2021, and will be Honda’s sole campaigner in its factory team this weekend.

Marini’s full-time Honda HRC team-mate Joan Mir will be again absent this weekend as he continues to battle illness. 

Mir was replaced by Aleix Espargaro at the Indonesian Grand Prix, but he was unable to complete the weekend there and has also withdrawn from the Australian race with chronic exertional compartment syndrome for which he will have surgery in Barcelona “in the coming days,” Honda says.

The 2020 MotoGP champion was replaced by Somkiat Chantra at the previous round to Indonesia in Japan, but Chantra is otherwise engaged this weekend, testing for Honda’s WorldSBK project at Jerez on Thursday and Friday.

Luca Marini leads Brad Binder, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Luca Marini leads Brad Binder, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Before Chantra in Motegi there was Takaaki Nakagami in Austria, but the Japanese wildcarded at Motegi and was injured there, breaking a collarbone.

For Marini, though, the Australian Grand Prix marks the entrance to his final five races with Honda, before moving to Tech3 KTM for 2027.

“Back to work after a short break as we get ready for three races in a row,” Luca Marini said ahead of the Australia race, which is set to be followed by the Malaysian and Qatar grands prix.

“Phillip Island is a circuit that every rider loves, coming down the straight with just the sea in front of you is something very unique and of course the layout is like nothing else on the calendar. 

“The objective is to enjoy this weekend and capture as many points as possible, I know the team have been working even during this week between races to try and improve our performance. 

Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“Five races left, five chances to show all that we have achieved together these past years.”

Tags:

Luca Marini
Honda HRC (MotoGP)
Joan Mir
Aleix Espargaro
Somkiat Chantra
Luca Marini alone at Phillip Island MotoGP as Honda hit by another fitness crisis
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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