Qatar issues fresh update on F1, MotoGP amid Middle East war escalation

The Lusail International Circuit has issued a fresh update insisting that preparations for its F1 and MotoGP races are “entering their final stages” despite ongoing war uncertainty.

MotoGP is due to host its Qatar Grand Prix on the weekend of 6-8 November, after it was postponed from its April date due to the war in Iran.

Formula 1’s Qatar Grand Prix is scheduled for the penultimate round of the calendar on the 27-29 November as part of a back-to-back with Abu Dhabi.

Both championships insist that their races are going ahead despite an escalation in the Iran conflict in recent weeks, with Houthi rebels striking numerous civilian targets in nearby Saudi Arabia.

The start of the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix

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“Preparations nearing completion”

World governments are also updating their travel advice for citizens.

But in a fresh update from Lusail, CEO Abdulaziz Ali Al-Muhannadi said preparations are almost complete for both F1 and MotoGP races.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the world back to Lusail International Circuit in November for two of the most anticipated events on the international motorsport calendar, just three weeks apart,” he said in a new statement.

“Our preparations are nearing completion, with our teams focused on ensuring that every aspect of the venue is ready to deliver an exceptional experience for fans, as we do every year.

2025 Qatar MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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“The fan experience remains at the heart of our preparations for every event hosted by Lusail International Circuit.

“We are constantly working to provide a comprehensive experience for every visitor, whether they are motorsport enthusiasts or families looking to enjoy special moments together, reflecting our commitment to renowned hospitality and organisational excellence.”

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On Tuesday, Motorsport reported that the teams have been informed they will be racing in Qatar under current advice from the organisers and the government.

However, riders are reportedly split on the idea of travelling to the region given the risk of the conflict escalating further.

Should Formula 1 have to cancel its Middle East races, a back-up event in Imola is being prepped for the first weekend of December to replace Abu Dhabi.

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At this stage, MotoGP has no back-up plan if Qatar drops off the calendar.

Just two points split Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin in the standings heading to this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, making MotoGP’s headache worse over what to do about Qatar.