MotoGP teams told Qatar race remains on course despite Middle East conflict

MotoGP has reiterated its intention to race in Qatar on 6-8 November despite ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

According to motorsport.com, teams have been informed of the championship's plans in a recent email from teams’ association, IRTA.

The communication follows MotoGP's public stance that preparations for the Qatar Grand Prix remain on course following recent attacks in neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

Originally scheduled for April, the Lusail round was postponed until November when Qatar was drawn into the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran. The Portuguese and Valencia events were moved to accommodate the revised date.

Lusail circuit, Qatar. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"Continue to monitor the situation"

Speaking at the recent Indonesian round, MotoGP deputy CEO Carlos Ezpeleta said:

“We're planning towards going to Qatar, but obviously the safety and well-being of all staff and fans is the number one priority, so we'll continue to monitor the situation.”

While both F1 and MotoGP have upcoming events scheduled in the Middle East, the consequences of a potential cancellation could be particularly significant for MotoGP's title fight.

Just two points currently separate Aprilia's Jorge Martin and Ducati's Marc Marquez, with Qatar set to be the third of five remaining rounds.

Travel Advice

There have been no reported missile/drone strikes on Qatari territory since April.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

However, a recent, 18 October, update by the US Embassy in Qatar stated: 'Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance due to the complex security environment. Be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions.'

Doha's Hamad International Airport remains open, although Qatar Airways suspended flights to some Saudi Arabian airports on 12 October: 'Due to the current situation, flights to and from Riyadh (RUH) and Dammam (DMM) are temporarily suspended.'

The UK Government's current travel advice for Qatar, last updated in mid-August, is as follows:

Regional tensions

'The US and Iran announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on 17 June in relation to the conflict in the Middle East, however the situation in the Middle East remains unpredictable. Since 8 July there have been strikes and retaliatory attacks by Iran in a number of locations across the region, including Qatar, against US military and civilian infrastructure. There is a risk of more attacks and unforeseen escalation in the region. Before the ceasefire, the Iranian regime had stated its intention to target locations associated with the US and Israel, including organisations, businesses, facilities, and institutions.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

'British nationals currently in the Middle East should be prepared for possible flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions and should:

Never miss an update.