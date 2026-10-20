MotoGP teams told Qatar race remains on course despite Middle East conflict

MotoGP teams have reportedly been informed that November’s Qatar race will go ahead as planned.

MotoGP teams told Qatar race remains on course
MotoGP teams told Qatar race remains on course
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP has reiterated its intention to race in Qatar on 6-8 November despite ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

According to motorsport.com, teams have been informed of the championship's plans in a recent email from teams’ association, IRTA.

The communication follows MotoGP's public stance that preparations for the Qatar Grand Prix remain on course following recent attacks in neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

Originally scheduled for April, the Lusail round was postponed until November when Qatar was drawn into the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran. The Portuguese and Valencia events were moved to accommodate the revised date.

Lusail circuit, Qatar.
Lusail circuit, Qatar.
© Gold and Goose

"Continue to monitor the situation"

Speaking at the recent Indonesian round, MotoGP deputy CEO Carlos Ezpeleta said:

“We're planning towards going to Qatar, but obviously the safety and well-being of all staff and fans is the number one priority, so we'll continue to monitor the situation.”

While both F1 and MotoGP have upcoming events scheduled in the Middle East, the consequences of a potential cancellation could be particularly significant for MotoGP's title fight.

Just two points currently separate Aprilia's Jorge Martin and Ducati's Marc Marquez, with Qatar set to be the third of five remaining rounds.

Travel Advice

There have been no reported missile/drone strikes on Qatari territory since April. 

However, a recent, 18 October, update by the US Embassy in Qatar stated: 'Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance due to the complex security environment. Be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions.'

Doha's Hamad International Airport remains open, although Qatar Airways suspended flights to some Saudi Arabian airports on 12 October: 'Due to the current situation, flights to and from Riyadh (RUH) and Dammam (DMM) are temporarily suspended.'

The UK Government's current travel advice for Qatar, last updated in mid-August, is as follows:

Regional tensions

'The US and Iran announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on 17 June  in relation to the conflict in the Middle East, however the situation in the Middle East remains unpredictable. Since 8 July there have been strikes and retaliatory attacks by Iran in a number of locations across the region, including Qatar, against US military and civilian infrastructure. There is a risk of more attacks and unforeseen escalation in the region. Before the ceasefire, the Iranian regime had stated its intention to target locations associated with the US and Israel, including organisations, businesses, facilities, and institutions.

'British nationals currently in the Middle East should be prepared for possible flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions and should:

  • '...follow advice from the local authorities
  • 'monitor local and international media for the latest information, including updates relating to airports and airspace which could close at short notice
  • 'stay away from areas around security or military facilities  
  • 'keep your departure plans under review, and ensure your travel documents are up to date
  • 'if advised to take shelter, stay indoors or find the nearest safe building or designated shelter. An interior stairwell or a room with as few external walls or windows as possible may provide additional protection. The greatest risk is from falling debris caused by intercepts, and you are safest inside a secure structure. Do not approach or touch any drone or missile fragments or unusual objects'

Tags:

Losail International Circuit, Qatar, MotoGP night race
MotoGP
MotoGP teams told Qatar race remains on course despite Middle East conflict
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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