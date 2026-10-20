Jorge Martin: Three-way MotoGP title fight “clearer than ever"

Jorge Martin believes the 2026 MotoGP title fight is now a three-way battle between himself, Marc Marquez and Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

Although eight riders remain mathematically in contention, Martin sees the leading trio as the only realistic challengers for the crown.

The Spaniard holds a slender two-point advantage over Ducati's reigning champion Marquez heading into this weekend's Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

However, Bezzecchi outscored both at Mandalika, moving to within 46 points of the lead with five rounds and a maximum of 185 points remaining.

Jorge Martin, Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“After Indonesia, it’s clearer than ever that this championship will be fought out between the top three,” Martin said.

“We arrive in Australia with the gaps in the riders’ standings even tighter, so we have to keep working and keep faith in what everyone at Aprilia and the team is doing.”

Like Marquez, Martin missed last year's Phillip Island round through injury.

That means, as at Mandalika, Martin has no previous experience on the RS-GP at the legendary Australian circuit, which is set to host its final MotoGP this weekend.

“It will be my first time on the RS-GP at a circuit as special as Phillip Island,” Martin said. “I’m confident that my team and I will do an excellent job and give this circuit the send-off it deserves.”

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Jorge Martin, Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

While Martin and Marquez watched last year's Phillip Island races on TV, Aprilia won the Sprint with Bezzecchi and the Grand Prix with Raul Fernandez.

However, Bezzecchi may well have claimed a first MotoGP double win had he not needed to serve a double long lap penalty for colliding with Marquez in Indonesia.

This year’s Mandalika round was marred by a much slower turn one tangle between Bezzecchi and Fernandez, before the pair made amends by leading an Aprilia top four sweep in the grand prix.

“I’m really happy to be heading to Phillip Island,” Bezzecchi said. “It’s a shame this will be our last time there, but I’m delighted to be back on the bike.

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"I can’t wait, especially after the fantastic Sunday we had in Indonesia.”

Bezzecchi, Fernandez, Martin and Aprilia celebrate podium sweep, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Team orders

Despite Martin's "top three" comments, Aprilia has indicated there will be no team orders while its riders remain in mathematical contention.

Trackhouse duo Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez are currently 96 and 119 points adrift, respectively.

Ogura will remain within the 'mathematical' threshold whatever happens at Phillip Island, while Fernandez must stay within 148 points of the top on Sunday evening.

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MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren