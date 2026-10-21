Marc Marquez predicts “emotional” MotoGP weekend at “breathtaking” Phillip Island

Marc Marquez says racing at the “breathtaking” Phillip Island circuit for the final time in MotoGP will be “emotional”.

Marc Marquez expects an "emotional" MotoGP farewell to Phillip Island.
Marc Marquez expects an "emotional" MotoGP farewell to Phillip Island.
© Gold & Goose

This weekend will see MotoGP race at Phillip Island for the final time before the Australian Grand Prix moves to Adelaide in 2027 – an “emotional” occasion, in the opinion of Marc Marquez.

Being a left-handed circuit, it goes without saying that Marquez is something of an expert at Phillip Island. 

The Australian venue has seen some of Marquez’s most impressive rides, such as in 2022 when he finished on the podium for Honda, 2019 when he pressured Maverick Vinales into a last lap mistake to take victory, and 2024 when he recovered from a poor start when his rear tyre spun off the line on his own tear-off to beat Jorge Martin to victory.

It’s also seen some of Marquez’s worst moments in MotoGP, such as the huge crash with Johann Zarco in 2018 on the run into turn one, and when he was disqualified in 2013 for waiting too long before pitting to change bikes in the first race after the circuit’s infamous resurfacing.

Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Heading into the 2026 Australian MotoGP, Marquez admits it’s going to be an “emotional” occasion as the series says goodbye to one of its most iconic venues.

“Phillip Island is an extraordinary circuit, racing here for the last time will be emotional,” said Marc Marquez, who goes into this weekend trailing the aforementioned Martin by two points in the riders' standings.

“It is a track with a unique, breathtaking layout. 

“Here I won one of my first races with Ducati and we are motivated to do well, ready to fight right away for the positions that matter.”

Whereas Marquez has won four times at Phillip Island, his Ducati Lenovo team-mate Francesco Bagnaia has never stood on the top step at Phillip Island, although the 2022 and 2023 races there proved vitally important to his title challenges in those seasons.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“It will be the last time on this track, a circuit where I haven't managed to win yet, but which holds an incredible charm, an extraordinary layout, and pure adrenaline,” said Bagnaia ahead of the final Phillip Island weekend.

“Let's work hard from Friday and get the most out of our package".

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Marc Marquez
Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati Lenovo Team
Marc Marquez predicts “emotional” MotoGP weekend at “breathtaking” Phillip Island
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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