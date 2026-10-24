MotoGP riders outline their demands for racing in Qatar

MotoGP riders have made their safety demands for the Qatar Grand Prix

2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix
2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP riders have issued their demands to the championship’s organisers in order for the Qatar Grand Prix to take place in the first week of November.

MotoGP postponed the Qatar Grand Prix from its April slot to the weekend of 6-8 November, due to the outbreak of the US war with Iran.

As the conflict in the Gulf region has heightened in recent weeks amid Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, as well as threats of renewed US bombing campaigns on Iran, the viability of the Qatar Grand Prix has been called into question.

The championship is adamant that the race will go ahead, while the Lusail circuit said recently that it was in the final stages of preparations for the event.

Start, 2025 Qatar MotoGP.
Start, 2025 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Riders meet with MotoGP to get guarantees

On Thursday at the Australian Grand Prix, the riders held a secret meeting to discuss racing in Qatar, with The Race reporting that two-thirds of those in attendance voted against going to the region.

The riders have since escalated this with MotoGP Group chief Carlos Ezpeleta, according to Motorsport.

MotoGP riders are seeking assurances from the championship that cover a broad range of topics in the event the situation in Qatar deteriorates while they are there.

These requests include an evacuation plan for all paddock personnel, as well as hotel expenses should they be unable to leave Doha due to airspace closures.

It’s unclear if these demands have been agreed to by the championship, though VR46 team boss Uccio Salucci said on Saturday: “They gave us some guarantees.

“What if some riders might not show up? Those are personal decisions, but then the organiser takes it out on us teams. My guys will be there anyway.”

MotoGP has little time to make a decision

The paddock will head from Phillip Island to Malaysia next weekend, before moving to Qatar to conclude this triple-header.

Should the race be unable to go ahead, MotoGP has little time to communicate that message, as well as alter its freight plans.

MotoGP Qatar 2025
MotoGP Qatar 2025
© Gold and Goose

The concern facing MotoGP is that an escalation of the war in Iran could lead to the airspace around the Gulf region being closed, as was the case earlier this year.

That could then seriously impact the end of the championship, which is due to conclude with the Portugal/Valencia double-header at the end of November.

Tags:

MotoGP
Losail International Circuit, Qatar, MotoGP night race
MotoGP riders outline their demands for racing in Qatar
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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