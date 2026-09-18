“It’s still Friday” - Pedro Acosta plays down Austrian MotoGP victory chance

Pedro Acosta brushed aside suggestions that the Red Bull Ring represents his best chance yet of a maiden MotoGP victory, despite leading both Friday sessions.

The Spaniard set the pace at KTM’s home event without even needing to fit a second new soft rear tyre for his final run.

Finishing the day 0.127s clear of Gresini Ducati’s Fermin Aldeguer, Acosta said he remains focused on where both he and the RC16 can still improve on Saturday.

“Satisfied. Everything was working quite well and it’s a good starting point for KTM’s home GP, quite similar to how we started Aragon,” Acosta began.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“For this, I’m quite happy. It's true that we are still struggling in T3 with this long right Turn 5, and then the long 10, 6, and 7 on the left side. Let's try to improve.”

Asked directly if this weekend looks like his best chance to finally become a premier-class grand prix winner, Acosta replied:

“F**k, it's still Friday, my man! Still Friday! I don't know, let's see how Ducati and Aprilia improve tomorrow.

“Aldeguer is fast, Ogura was fast. Last year Bezzecchi was really fast and Aldeguer was showing a really good pace at the end of the race.

“For this, no pressure, let's see what is going on.”

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Pedro Acosta, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Although Acosta was again the standout KTM rider, team-mate Brad Binder also made it directly into Q2 in seventh.

“I'm happy that another KTM is in Q2 also, because I can take a lot of info now. Because Brad was only 0.2s behind me. Also he was faster than me in sector 3, exactly the point that I'm struggling, for this will be interesting.”

Acosta was confident enough in his lap time not to use another new soft rear at the end of the session.

“Normally I struggle a lot in qualifying and the sprint race, for this I really wanted to see what this soft rear tyre was feeling [after more laps], knowing that it was going to be so difficult for ten guys to improve on my lap time and put me out of Q2. For this, a good day.”

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This weekend marks Acosta’s final Austrian MotoGP as a KTM rider before moving to factory Ducati in 2027.

He has taken 15 podiums and a Sprint victory during his MotoGP career to date, but is still chasing his first Sunday win after 55 starts.