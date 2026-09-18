Jorge Martin gets “big surprise” as MotoGP surgery fears ease

Jorge Martin received a welcome “big surprise” from the condition of his right arm during Friday practice for the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.

The Aprilia rider, who heads into Saturday’s Sprint tied at the top of the world championship with Marc Marquez, is using this weekend to assess whether surgery will be needed after suffering arm pump at Misano.

Martin set the fifth-fastest lap on Friday, just behind Marquez and only 0.222s from pace-setter Pedro Acosta, while reporting no repeat of the Misano woes.

“Good,” he said of the arm. “Honestly, it was a big surprise. For sure, everything that I did during the week [on the arm] was working well, and I feel much better.

Jorge Martin, Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“It will still be a question mark until Sunday after the race, but I felt super good today, and I hope it won't be an issue during the weekend.

“I hope that I can continue riding at my 100%, and today I was able to do that.

“So it was more about finding the setup, working with the bike, and I was able to work without thinking about it.”

If Martin does undergo surgery next week, he would have a maximum of ten days to recover before free practice at the following Japanese MotoGP.

“You never know when it's a surgery. That's why I'm a bit scared about going into surgery,” he said.

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Jorge Martin, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“Because everything can be good and maybe after one week I can be on a bike. But it can be bad, and then I don't have good memories from the past.

“So I have to be clever and intelligent with this decision.”

Until the arm pump problem struck last Sunday, Martin had been able to overtake Marc Marquez and lead the Misano race.

Although Acosta stole the limelight with a practice double on Friday, Martin also looked very competitive for pace.

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“I feel good. I feel in terms of pace I am in the pack - one of the strongest without Pedro. He seems super strong, a super fast lap, and super fast pace,” Martin said.

“But I feel quite strong. I was able to do really long runs, trying to be constant, and I feel good.

“I know where to improve, so if we do this small step it can help me around all the track, and I can close that gap.

“So I feel much stronger than for sure than last season, and able to do what I want with the bike.”

Team-mate Marco Bezzecchi was ninth fastest.

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