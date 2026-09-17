Marc Marquez, Martin, Acosta pick “most interesting” 2027 MotoGP moves

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin and Pedro Acosta have picked out the 2027 MotoGP rider moves they believe will be most interesting.

MotoGP stars pick “most interesting” rider moves for 2027
MotoGP stars pick “most interesting” rider moves for 2027
© Gold and Goose

The announcement that Senna Agius will step up to MotoGP with Tech3 KTM next season means all 22 places on the 2027 grid are now officially confirmed.

Next season also marks the start of a new era in MotoGP, with smaller 850cc engines and Pirelli replacing Michelin as the exclusive tyre supplier.

Agius is among four rookies joining the premier class, all of whom already have Pirelli experience from Moto2 or, in Nicolo Bulega’s case, WorldSBK.

Bulega’s Pirelli knowledge, combined with extensive testing of Ducati’s 850cc prototype, led reigning champion Marc Marquez to pick the Italian as the “most interesting” move for 2027.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“For me, Bulega. He's testing already, he knows the tyres, and I believe that he will be fast. He's a very good rider,” said Marquez, who will get his second taste of Ducati’s new 850cc/Pirelli machine on Monday at the Red Bull Ring.

Meanwhile, Jorge Martin, currently tied with Marquez at the top of this year’s world championship, highlighted the new factory Ducati pairing.

“I'm really looking forward to seeing these two together,” he said of Marquez and Pedro Acosta, sitting to the side of him. “Because they both have big charisma.”

Acosta himself added: “Well, for me, like Marc said, Bulega will be a nice move.

“Also, everyone that is moving from Moto2 will be a nice surprise, to see how they manage [knowing] the tyres.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Also I think the bikes will be easier than the ones we are riding now. For this, it will be a nice surprise see how the Moto2 guys adapt to the new class.”

The full 2027 MotoGP line-up will be on track together for the first time at the Valencia post-season test on 1 December.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Pedro Acosta
Nicolo Bulega
2027
MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Martin, Acosta pick “most interesting” 2027 MotoGP moves
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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