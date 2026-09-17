Marc Marquez, Martin, Acosta pick “most interesting” 2027 MotoGP moves

The announcement that Senna Agius will step up to MotoGP with Tech3 KTM next season means all 22 places on the 2027 grid are now officially confirmed.

Next season also marks the start of a new era in MotoGP, with smaller 850cc engines and Pirelli replacing Michelin as the exclusive tyre supplier.

Agius is among four rookies joining the premier class, all of whom already have Pirelli experience from Moto2 or, in Nicolo Bulega’s case, WorldSBK.

Bulega’s Pirelli knowledge, combined with extensive testing of Ducati’s 850cc prototype, led reigning champion Marc Marquez to pick the Italian as the “most interesting” move for 2027.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“For me, Bulega. He's testing already, he knows the tyres, and I believe that he will be fast. He's a very good rider,” said Marquez, who will get his second taste of Ducati’s new 850cc/Pirelli machine on Monday at the Red Bull Ring.

Meanwhile, Jorge Martin, currently tied with Marquez at the top of this year’s world championship, highlighted the new factory Ducati pairing.

“I'm really looking forward to seeing these two together,” he said of Marquez and Pedro Acosta, sitting to the side of him. “Because they both have big charisma.”

Acosta himself added: “Well, for me, like Marc said, Bulega will be a nice move.

“Also, everyone that is moving from Moto2 will be a nice surprise, to see how they manage [knowing] the tyres.

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Pedro Acosta, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“Also I think the bikes will be easier than the ones we are riding now. For this, it will be a nice surprise see how the Moto2 guys adapt to the new class.”

The full 2027 MotoGP line-up will be on track together for the first time at the Valencia post-season test on 1 December.