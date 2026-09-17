Marco Bezzecchi details “painful” analysis of Misano MotoGP crash

Marco Bezzecchi says the analysis of his Misano crash was “painful”

Marco Bezzecchi is looking to bounce back after his Misano crash
Marco Bezzecchi is looking to bounce back after his Misano crash
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi says the data analysis of his Misano MotoGP crash was “painful”, but he now fully understands what went wrong.

The Italian suffered a fast crash at Turn 13 on the opening lap of last weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix while leading the race.

It marked his fifth Sunday non-score in seven rounds, dropping him 33 points adrift of joint championship leaders Marc Marquez - who won at Misano - and Jorge Martin.

At the time, Marco Bezzecchi said he felt like he approached Turn 13 off-line due to a headshake in the previous corner, with data analysis fully clarifying what he “already kind of understood”.

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“Well, I analysed everything - the data and everything - from my mistake, trying to understand what I did wrong in all the details,” he said on Thursday ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

“And once I understood, which I already kind of understood without looking at the data.

“Looking at the data is, at the end, painful, but it gives you the chance to understand in detail.

“And that’s it. In the end, we take out the positives, and there are many positives, starting from the speed, but also the consistency during the sprint.

“Many positives. Obviously, a bit sad about the end, but we have another chance this weekend.”

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“It’s a big gap, but it’s not crazy”

Bezzecchi said the setbacks don’t get any easier, but he also doesn’t believe his 33-point gap in the standings is “crazy”.

“No, because it’s better to not have any setbacks,” he said.

“But it’s part of the game. We are fast, we are fighting, and we must risk, unfortunately.

“Obviously, it’s painful, but at the end it’s our job. So, it’s not easier every time. Every time is different.

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“It’s a big gap, but it’s also not crazy, because now, with the format we have, the possibility to gain and lose points is a little bit bigger.

“Obviously, Marc is a tough rider; Jorge also. So, at the end, it’s not easy.

“But at the moment, honestly, my target is to try to be back on my consistency, because after the injury, but before the injury I started to have a little bit of up and down.

“Before, I was super consistent, and then I started to make a couple of mistakes, too much.

“Then the injury, then the comeback was good, and last Sunday I made a mistake.

“So, my target is to come back to my consistency. And then once I reach my target, I will try to be competitive and try to be in the fight until the end.”

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Marco Bezzecchi
Aprilia Racing
Marco Bezzecchi details “painful” analysis of Misano MotoGP crash
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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