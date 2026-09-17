Alex Rins: Vision loss, dizziness behind Misano MotoGP retirement

Alex Rins has revealed he suffered vision loss and dizziness before retiring from the Misano MotoGP, with medical checks finding nothing abnormal.

Alex Rins explains symptoms that forced Misano retirement
Alex Rins explains symptoms that forced Misano retirement
© Gold and Goose

Alex Rins has revealed he began losing vision and feeling dizzy before retiring midway through last Sunday’s Misano MotoGP.

The factory Yamaha rider said migraine-type pain on the left side of his head first appeared at the previous Aragon round, but disappeared after taking a painkiller.

The symptoms became much more severe at Misano, prompting Rins to undergo medical checks before travelling to the Red Bull Ring.

“It was the first time in my career that I retired for a problem like I had in Misano,” Rins began. “Especially that head pain. 12 laps to the end, I started to lose a little bit of vision. I felt like really dizzy.

Alex Rins, Misano MotoGP.
Alex Rins, Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“It started in Aragon, more or less. The head pain, was like up and down. But during the Misano GP weekend, I didn't have any big moment like I had [until] the race.

“After that, I went to the doctor on Tuesday to check. Apparently, everything looks okay. So, I'm doing a bit of physio.”

Asked if he had been given an explanation, the Spaniard added: 

“It could be stress, the hot conditions that we had in Misano. It could be the crash that I had in Silverstone that maybe did something… I don't know.

“In Aragon I had it before the sprint. I took a painkiller, and it disappeared.”

HRC's Joan Mir, who also retired at Misano due to sickness, will miss this weekend's Austrian MotoGP.

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Alex Rins: Vision loss, dizziness behind Misano MotoGP retirement
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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