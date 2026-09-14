Yamaha explains Alex Rins Misano MotoGP retirement: “Safety has to come first”

Alex Rins retired from Sunday’s Misano MotoGP after suffering “a migraine and severe nausea”.

The Monster Yamaha rider started just 20th, then dropped to last after being passed by Pramac’s Toprak Razgatlioglu on the second lap.

Rins remained at the back of the field but stayed close behind Franco Morbidelli for ten laps after the VR46 rider served his Long Lap Penalty.

He then pulled into the pits on lap 17 of 27.

Misano MotoGP Race Lap Times: Podium plus Yamaha riders. © Peter McLaren

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“Unfortunately, Alex's race ended early because of him not feeling well,” said Yamaha team director Massimo Meregalli.

“Of course, it's disappointing for him not to be able to finish the race because of this, but safety always has to come first, especially in this sport.

“We now head straight to Austria for next week's GP at the Spielberg track."

Jack Miller also retired in the pits, due to a technical issue, leaving Fabio Quartararo in tenth and Razgatlioglu in 12th as the only Yamaha riders to reach the finish.

Joan Mir, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Meanwhile, Rins wasn’t the only rider to exit the race for physical reasons, with HRC’s Joan Mir pitting from last, shortly after being passed by Rins, on lap 6.

“Sadly today was the same as yesterday and I had no energy or power on the bike," Mir said.

"I tried to ride by myself but there was nothing to be achieved and I thought staying out on track would only make the situation worse.

“It’s a really difficult moment to be in. Now we head for some checks before Austria and see what we can do to get my physical condition back to normal ASAP.”

Free practice for the Austrian MotoGP starts on Friday morning.

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