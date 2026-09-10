Alex Rins teases 'really interesting project' as he turns down WorldSBK move

Alex Rins rules out WorldSBK move after MotoGP exit: “I will stop with two wheels”

Alex Rins: “I will stop with two wheels”
Alex Rins: “I will stop with two wheels”
© Gold and Goose

Alex Rins will not be joining Jack Miller, Brad Binder and Franco Morbidelli in moving from MotoGP to WorldSBK next season.

Instead, on the eve of this weekend's Misano round, the former Suzuki and Honda race winner revealed he will "stop with two wheels" to pursue a "really interesting project".

"I will not go to Superbike next year," Alex Rins said.

"As I told you some races ago, I have a good, really interesting project in mind that I can't reveal because it's not done 100%. 

Alex Rins.
Alex Rins.
© Gold and Goose

Four-wheel future?

"I'm really happy. For sure, it was difficult to choose, because all my life in MotoGP, in this championship, many fights, many races, many wins. 14 years, more or less. 

"So yeah, I will stop with two wheels."

The Monster Yamaha rider, who had been linked with a WorldSBK seat at Goeleven Ducati, added: 

"I had two possibilities [in WorldSBK]. I really want to say thanks to them, because they were quite interested in me. 

"But I found another thing that really motivates me more."

Alex Rins and Fabio Quartararo will both leave Yamaha at the end of this season.
Alex Rins and Fabio Quartararo will both leave Yamaha at the end of this season.
© Gold and Goose

Jack Miller and Brad Binder have already been officially confirmed as moving from MotoGP to WorldSBK, with Yamaha and BMW respectively.

VR46's Franco Morbidelli is also set to swap seats with WorldSBK title leader Nicolo Bulega at Aruba.it Ducati.

That leaves Rins and injured Tech3 KTM rider Maverick Vinales still to confirm their 2027 plans.

Tags:

Alex Rins
2027
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
World Superbikes
MotoGP
Alex Rins teases 'really interesting project' as he turns down WorldSBK move
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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