Why Nicolo Bulega “chose” VR46 Ducati for 2027 MotoGP switch

Nicolo Bulega says his past was a factor in choosing the VR46 Ducati team for his 2027 MotoGP switch.

It was with the VR46 outfit that Bulega first made the step into the world championship in 2016, when he debuted in Moto3. He went on to spend a further four seasons with the team, moving to Moto2 in 2019, before moving to Gresini in 2020 and then onto World Supersport in 2022 with the Aruba.it Racing Ducati team.

That Supersport move is somewhat comparable to this MotoGP switch, in that Bulega went there for the first season of the ‘Next Generation’ rules which made bikes like Ducati’s Panigale V2 eligible, while in 2027 he will move to the premier class of grand prix racing for its first season of the new 850cc and Pirelli era.

The links forged with Ducati over the past five seasons - with a move to WorldSBK in 2024, a championship he is set to win this season - have clearly been a factor in Bulega getting his MotoGP move, the Italian having been involved with the Bologna factory’s 850cc development process this year.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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But it’s also the past he has with the VR46 team

that have led him to reunite with the squad that gave him his first world championship chance.

“Making it to MotoGP is a dream, because I will make my debut with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team,” said Nicolo Bulega.

“I chose this team because I’ve always been linked to them: I was in the VR46 Riders Academy when I was a child, so I know everyone very well.

“So, making this step with people I know is easier from a human perspective. Moreover, they are all extremely professional.

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“When I started to race, I had the dream of arriving to MotoGP. Then, for many reasons, my career took a different path: I moved to WorldSBK, when I focused on building a successful career.

Nicolo Bulega leads Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“But these years have gone far beyond my expectations, so we thought about making this step up to the premier class.

“I’m happy to reach this goal, even if it took me a little longer and I did a different journey compared to the usual one. For sure, it’s amazing and I’m very proud.

“Now, I don’t want to set any goals, I want to try to do well, take it one race at a time, especially at the beginning, and do the best job possible.

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“I want to thank the entire VR46 Racing Team, Ducati Corse and Aruba for making this possible.”