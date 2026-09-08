Yamaha bids farewell to Xavi Vierge, clearing way for Jack Miller WorldSBK move

Yamaha has confirmed Xavi Vierge’s WorldSBK exit, clearing the path for Jack Miller to join its factory line-up in 2027.

Vierge exit opens Yamaha WorldSBK door for Miller
Vierge exit opens Yamaha WorldSBK door for Miller
© Gold & Goose

Yamaha has confirmed it will part ways with Xavi Vierge at the end of the WorldSBK season, clearing the way for MotoGP star Jack Miller’s expected arrival in 2027.

A Moto2 podium finisher, Vierge switched to WorldSBK with Honda in 2022 before joining the Pata Maxus Yamaha team at the start of this year.

The Spaniard is currently 13th in the world championship, directly behind team-mate and leading Yamaha rider Andrea Locatelli.

Vierge’s departure leaves a vacancy alongside Locatelli for 2027, with Miller - who has lost his Pramac Yamaha MotoGP ride to Izan Guevara - set to make the switch to WorldSBK.

Xavi Vierge, 2026 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Xavi Vierge, 2026 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“Xavi has shown incredible professionalism and determination throughout 2026, and we’re very grateful for everything he has brought to the project and for all his hard work this season,” said Niccolò Canepa, Road Racing Sporting Manager, Motorsport Division, Yamaha Motor Europe.

“It’s no secret that we have had a challenging year, but Xavi has always been a great person to have in the project and a real pleasure to work with. We are sad to see him go but would like to thank him for his commitment and wish him the very best for the future.”

Team principal Paul Denning said it was a ‘huge regret’ that Yamaha and Vierge could not continue together.

“For me personally, and I know without doubt that I can speak for every single person within the team, it is with huge regret that we are unable to continue with Xavi into the 2027 season,” said Denning.

“His quick adaptation to the R1 plus his raw speed, bravery and technical clarity mean that we will miss a superb rider but also a very special person. 

Xavi Vierge, May 2026 Misano WorldSBK test. Credit: Pata Maxus Yamaha.
Xavi Vierge, May 2026 Misano WorldSBK test. Credit: Pata Maxus Yamaha.

"It’s rare that somebody is so well liked and so deeply respected by everyone he comes into contact with, but Xavi has an exceptional level of professionalism, honesty and respect towards his work and the people around him.

“We genuinely wish him all the positive things that he deserves and assure Xavi that the team’s door will always be open for any future opportunities. Vamos Xavi, and thank you.”

Jack Miller, Brad Binder, Franco Morbidelli and Alex Rins are all tipped to move from MotoGP to WorldSBK next season.

While MotoGP is switching to Pirelli rubber for 2027, WorldSBK is changing to Michelin, which MotoGP riders have used since 2016.

Vierge is being linked with a seat at Barni Ducati next season.

Tags:

Jack Miller
Xavi Vierge
Yamaha
2027
MotoGP
World Superbikes
Yamaha bids farewell to Xavi Vierge, clearing way for Jack Miller WorldSBK move
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

World Superbikes News
Yamaha “still a long way” from front of WorldSBK despite Misano test steps
Xavi Vierge, May 2026 Misano WorldSBK test. Credit: Pata Maxus Yamaha.
World Superbikes News
Andrea Locatelli's WorldSBK improvement helps team-mate beat him
Andrea Locatelli leads Xavi Vierge at 2026 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Yamaha WorldSBK riders looking for Portimao rebound after “difficult” opener
Xavi Vierge, Andrea Locatelli, 2026 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Portimao WorldSBK test exposes “problems” for one Yamaha rider
Andrea Locatelli, 2026 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Nicolo Bulega apologises to Yamaha rider after "strange" WorldSBK testing crash
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Australian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes Results
2026 Phillip Island World Superbike: Friday Practice Results
Alvaro Bautista, 2026 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Yamaha: Why Jack Miller was “too good to miss” for 2027 WorldSBK team
59m ago
Jack Miller.
MotoGP News
Jack Miller joins Yamaha WorldSBK team after MotoGP exit
2h ago
Jack Miller.
WSBK News
Vierge exit opens Yamaha WorldSBK door for Jack Miller
5h ago
Xavi Verge, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK.
WSBK News
“Annoying” mistake costs Jake Dixon breakthrough WorldSBK result
23h ago
Jake Dixon, 2026 French WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
WorldSBK rider praises non-Ducati rival: “It’s super impressive what he’s doing”
07/09/26
Garrett Gerloff, 2026 French WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK News
How one Ducati rider suffered “big hole in my fairing” at French WorldSBK
07/09/26
Lorenzo Baldassarri, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
"Important for us" - Why WorldSBK's fight for third shouldn't be ignored
07/09/26
Yari Montella, 2026 French WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
French WorldSBK Sunday “took everything” from Tommy Bridewell after Race 1 crash
06/09/26
Tommy Bridewell, 2026 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista still “struggling with the bike” despite French WorldSBK top six
06/09/26
Alvaro Bautista, 2026 French WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Iker Lecuona drops “conservative” WorldSBK setup approach in bid to close Bulega gap
06/09/26
Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.