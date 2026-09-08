Yamaha bids farewell to Xavi Vierge, clearing way for Jack Miller WorldSBK move

Yamaha has confirmed it will part ways with Xavi Vierge at the end of the WorldSBK season, clearing the way for MotoGP star Jack Miller’s expected arrival in 2027.

A Moto2 podium finisher, Vierge switched to WorldSBK with Honda in 2022 before joining the Pata Maxus Yamaha team at the start of this year.

The Spaniard is currently 13th in the world championship, directly behind team-mate and leading Yamaha rider Andrea Locatelli.

Vierge’s departure leaves a vacancy alongside Locatelli for 2027, with Miller - who has lost his Pramac Yamaha MotoGP ride to Izan Guevara - set to make the switch to WorldSBK.

Xavi Vierge, 2026 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“Xavi has shown incredible professionalism and determination throughout 2026, and we’re very grateful for everything he has brought to the project and for all his hard work this season,” said Niccolò Canepa, Road Racing Sporting Manager, Motorsport Division, Yamaha Motor Europe.

“It’s no secret that we have had a challenging year, but Xavi has always been a great person to have in the project and a real pleasure to work with. We are sad to see him go but would like to thank him for his commitment and wish him the very best for the future.”

Team principal Paul Denning said it was a ‘huge regret’ that Yamaha and Vierge could not continue together.

“For me personally, and I know without doubt that I can speak for every single person within the team, it is with huge regret that we are unable to continue with Xavi into the 2027 season,” said Denning.

“His quick adaptation to the R1 plus his raw speed, bravery and technical clarity mean that we will miss a superb rider but also a very special person.

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Xavi Vierge, May 2026 Misano WorldSBK test. Credit: Pata Maxus Yamaha.

"It’s rare that somebody is so well liked and so deeply respected by everyone he comes into contact with, but Xavi has an exceptional level of professionalism, honesty and respect towards his work and the people around him.

“We genuinely wish him all the positive things that he deserves and assure Xavi that the team’s door will always be open for any future opportunities. Vamos Xavi, and thank you.”

Jack Miller, Brad Binder, Franco Morbidelli and Alex Rins are all tipped to move from MotoGP to WorldSBK next season.

While MotoGP is switching to Pirelli rubber for 2027, WorldSBK is changing to Michelin, which MotoGP riders have used since 2016.

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Vierge is being linked with a seat at Barni Ducati next season.