Xavi Vierge “will stay” in WorldSBK next year but “nothing is closed yet”

Xavi Vierge says he “will stay” in WorldSBK next season, although he is yet to finalise a contract for 2027.

Vierge moved from Honda to Yamaha for the 2026 WorldSBK season, and has had strong moments on the ageing YZF-R1 package.

But Jack Miller is expected to replace him next season, the Australian having been pushed out of Pramac Yamaha in MotoGP by Izan Guevara.

It means Vierge is on the search for a new berth for 2027, and Barni Ducati has been the rumoured destination, to replace the struggling Alvaro Bautista.

Xavi Vierge, May 2026 Misano WorldSBK test. Credit: Pata Maxus Yamaha.

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Nothing is yet official, but Vierge says he will at least be in WorldSBK next year.

“Yes, we will stay here [in WorldSBK],” Xavi Vierge confirmed, speaking to WorldSBK.com ahead of the French Round.

Vierge, though, admitted that he has nothing confirmed yet, although he expects he won’t be waiting too long to announce something.

“It’s true that during the summer break there have been plenty of rumours,” he said.

“Even sometimes it looks like people know more than me!

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Xavi Vierge, 2026 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“But of course on the table there are different options that we are talking with, but nothing is closed yet.

“Will be closed soon, but right now it’s like this.”

Looking at the French Round itself, and the remainder of the 2026 season, Vierge is hopeful of strong performances.

“I think the remaining tracks are good to me and good for our package,” he said.

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“Starting here in Magny-Cours, already last year the Yamaha guys performed very strongly. So, try to be at the pace as fast as possible to try to work on it, and try to make a very good weekend.”

Xavi Vierge, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

He added: “These four rounds [remaining in 2026] I think we have a good opportunity to be fighting in the top-five and, when you are there, you have the chance for everything.

“The goal is this; try to enjoy the bike, try to adapt to this bike as fast as possible, to these tracks, and finish the season in the best way possible.”