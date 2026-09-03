“I decided”: WorldSBK leader Nicolo Bulega promises 2027 announcement “very soon”

Nicolo Bulega says he has “decided” on his 2027 plans, and enters Magny-Cours with a shot at the WorldSBK title.

Nicolo Bulega, expected to be announced as a 2027 MotoGP rider, on the grid at the 2026 UK WorldSBK.
Nicolo Bulega, expected to be announced as a 2027 MotoGP rider, on the grid at the 2026 UK…
© Gold & Goose

The future of Nicolo Bulega has been a topic of discussion almost throughout 2026, and the Italian says his decision has been made.

Bulega has dominated the WorldSBK season so far this year, winning 23 of 24 races, and heads to the French Round this weekend with a 133-point championship lead.

The Italian’s form has made a MotoGP move a distinct possibility for him in 2027, with the VR46 Ducati team seemingly set to take him on-board as a rookie next year.

Bulega hasn’t yet confirmed his plans publicly, but says his decision is made and that the news will be public soon.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

“The good news is that I decided,” Nicolo Bulega told WorldSBK.com ahead of the French Round at Magny-Cours.

“I think we can tell you very soon.”

Bulega arrives at Magny-Cours with his first shot at the clinching the title, but he isn’t expecting to walk away from the weekend as Superbike World Champion, since he needs to extend his lead over Iker Lecuona by 53 points across this weekend’s three races. 

Instead, winning the title at the next round at Cremona seems more likely.

“I think now is a bit difficult because I have to take a lot of points in advantage on Iker [Lecuona],” Bulega explained.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

“I have to choose, it would be very good to win the title in Cremona.”

The race weekend itself will offer Bulega the chance to rack up three more wins at Magny-Cours, where he was already a winner twice in 2024, in the absence of Toprak Razgatlioglu who won all three races at the French Round last year.

“Well, last year was not so bad but Toprak [Razgatlioglu] was very strong, like always here in Magny-Cours,” Bulega said.

“But this year we have a new bike, so I hope to make a step and be faster than last year, like we did in the last races.”

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Nicolo Bulega
Aruba.it Racing - Ducati
“I decided”: WorldSBK leader Nicolo Bulega promises 2027 announcement “very soon”
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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