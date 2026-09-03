Fitness verdicts given for two Ducati WorldSBK riders, one ruled out of Magny-Cours

Two Ducati riders had to undergo a medical check ahead of the French WorldSBK after picking up injuries recently, but only one passed.

Both Tarran Mackenzie and Alberto Surra sustained injuries at the UK WorldSBK before the summer break in July.

Surra had sustained a shoulder injury that ruled him out from FP3 onwards, while Mackenzie suffered fractures to his shoulder blade, collarbone, and the tibia and fibula in his left leg.

Motocorsa’s Surra has been passed fit to ride at Magny-Cours this morning, but Mackenzie has been less fortunate, with the leg injuries requiring more time to heal before he will be allowed to get back on track in WorldSBK.

Tarran Mackenzie, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

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“Unfortunately, I’ve been declared unfit,” said Mackenzie, as reported by WorldSBK.com.

“I worked so hard since the crash to try and get back 100 per cent but I’ve been advised by the doctors to allow more time for the fracture in my leg to heal before riding.

“As disappointed as I am, I also understand the situation. I need to look after my body and I know I couldn’t have done more up until this point recovery wise so it’s just the situation I’m in, unfortunately.”

MGM Ducati team principal Michael Galinski added: “Naturally, I am deeply disappointed as well. We came here with the genuine intention of racing, but, ultimately, the rider's health takes absolute priority.

“It is a shame, given that we were fully prepared.

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Tarran Mackenzie, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“Now we have to look ahead and focus entirely on Cremona. That’s only two weeks away, and I hope recovery will have progressed sufficiently by then; otherwise, we’ll have to make other plans.

“For now, however, the priority is for our rider to get healthy and be able to get on the bike in Cremona.”

The MGM team will not replace Mackenzie at Magny-Cours, so will not be present on-track at the French Round.