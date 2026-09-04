Miguel Oliveira hoping to tap into “unreached potential” with new BMW WorldSBK deal

Miguel Oliveira’s new BMW WorldSBK deal will allow him a chance to tap into “unreached potential” with the M1000 RR project, he says.

Oliveira was confirmed as a BMW rider for the 2027 WorldSBK season yesterday, while his team-mate Danilo Petrucci announced that he will not ride for the factory team next year, although he didn’t rule out continued collaboration with BMW in some form.

For Oliveira, the continuation of his time with BMW will give him a chance to further exploit the potential of a package to which his adaptation in 2026 has been hampered by a weather-affected preseason followed by injuries sustained in Hungary that kept him out of several rounds.

“I’m happy with this new agreement,” Miguel Oliveira told WorldSBK.com after the announcement of his new BMW deal.

Miguel Oliveira, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, Thursday. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve been working towards staying together.

“One of the key things is that we believe that there’s a lot of unreached potential in the package.

“We started with a very limited pre-season, started well at Phillip Island, then we kicked off the European rounds with a triple podium at my home race.

“The injury from Balaton Park really hurt us at the moment where the championship had more races, which didn’t help at all to continue the consistency.

“Given that factor, we believed it was fair to give each other a really good chance to continue together.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Miguel Oliveira, 2026 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Oliveira added that he’s back to full fitness after the summer break, having been managing his condition at Misano – where he had to retire from the second long race – and Donington.

“Physically, everything is back in its place,” he said.

“We had the time to ride our bike in the summer. It was good to not have a complete stop.”

Oliveira’s contract was announced ahead of this weekend’s French Round at Magny-Cours, where he has not yet raced in his career.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT