2026 French WorldSBK: Friday Practice results from Magny-Cours

Results from the FP1 session at the 2026 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours, the ninth round of the 2026 season.

Nicolo Bulega topped FP1 at Magny-Cours, the Italian finishing almost three-tenths clear of Sam Lowes in second. Bulega suffered a technical problem at the start of the session and had to pit at the end of his out-lap, but a red flag for track conditions at turn one after eight minutes of the session meant he lost only minimal track time.

Sam Lowes was fastest for much of the session and was the first rider to lap in the 1m35s. Only Iker Lecuona was able to join Bulega and Lowes in lapping sub-1m36s.

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Xavi Vierge was fourth-fastest for Yamaha, ahead of another trio of Ducatis: Alberto Surra, Yari Montella, and Lorenzo Baldassarri. Behind them, Danilo Petrucci, Garrett Gerloff, and Alex Lowes rounded out the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from FP1 in France are below.

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