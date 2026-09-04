2026 French WorldSBK: Friday Practice results from Magny-Cours
Full results from the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours.
Results from the FP1 session at the 2026 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours, the ninth round of the 2026 season.
Nicolo Bulega topped FP1 at Magny-Cours, the Italian finishing almost three-tenths clear of Sam Lowes in second. Bulega suffered a technical problem at the start of the session and had to pit at the end of his out-lap, but a red flag for track conditions at turn one after eight minutes of the session meant he lost only minimal track time.
Sam Lowes was fastest for much of the session and was the first rider to lap in the 1m35s. Only Iker Lecuona was able to join Bulega and Lowes in lapping sub-1m36s.
Xavi Vierge was fourth-fastest for Yamaha, ahead of another trio of Ducatis: Alberto Surra, Yari Montella, and Lorenzo Baldassarri. Behind them, Danilo Petrucci, Garrett Gerloff, and Alex Lowes rounded out the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from FP1 in France are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | FP1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.556
|2
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.840
|3
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.989
|4
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.035
|5
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.171
|6
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.208
|7
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.447
|8
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:36.511
|9
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:36.540
|10
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:36.551
|11
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:36.554
|12
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.601
|13
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.694
|14
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:36.845
|15
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.946
|16
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:36.905
|17
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.934
|18
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:36.972
|19
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.246
|20
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.526
|21
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.696