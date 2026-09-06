Nicolo Bulega puts “more on the table” to respond to Iker Lecuona WorldSBK challenge

Nicolo Bulega says he puts “more on the table” whenever Iker Lecuona “pushes more” to challenge him in WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega on the French WorldSBK Race 2 podium after beating Iker Lecuona.
Nicolo Bulega on the French WorldSBK Race 2 podium after beating Iker Lecuona.
© Gold & Goose

Nicolo Bulega says he puts “more on the table” whenever Iker Lecuona “pushes more” after taking three more race wins at the French WorldSBK.

Bulega’s three Magny-Cours WorldSBK victories bring his total to 26 for the season; one more will tie his total for the year with that Alvaro Bautista achieved in 2023.

The title is not yet secure for Bulega, mathematically, but he once again showed his superiority over team-mate Lecuona in France.

Lecuona had said on Saturday that he had had “bad luck” with the timing of the red flag that led to a shortened Race 1, as he felt he was better with used tyres than Bulega.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The Italian proceeded to win by over five seconds in Race 2, which was also red flagged and shortened, albeit by only one lap.

“Iker [Lecuona] was very strong all weekend, but every time he pushes more, [I also put more] on the table,” Nicolo Bulega told WorldSBK.com after Race 2 at Magny-Cours.

“So, it’s good to win, especially Race 2, the last race of the weekend – it’s important. 

“Now, I’m very looking forward to go to Cremona. I’m in a good shape with my bike, so I’m happy.”

Bulega added that he will continue with his same objective of race wins at the next round at Cremona, although he will have a strong chance of winning the title there.

Nicolo Bulega, Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“I think we have a big advantage now,” said Bulega. “Cremona could be very nice to win the title there. 

“But important for me is to win races. So, the championship, okay, but it’s important to continue winning races.”

He added: “Last year, before Cremona, I said it will be difficult, and then I won three races against Toprak [Razgatlioglu]. 

“So, for sure Iker will be strong, but I will try to beat him again.”

Bulega heads to Cremona with a 146-point championship lead over Lecuona. After Cremona, there will be only two rounds left, so 124 points. Therefore, if Bulega can avoid losing more than 22 points to his team-mate at his home round, he will be world champion.

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Nicolo Bulega
Aruba.it Racing - Ducati
Iker Lecuona
Nicolo Bulega puts “more on the table” to respond to Iker Lecuona WorldSBK challenge
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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