2026 French WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2

2026 World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at the French Round, round nine of the season.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Riders' standings from the 2026 World Superbike Championship after Race 2 at the French Round.

Nicolo Bulega maintains his lead after a 26th win from 27 races. He now holds a 146-point advantage over Iker Lecuona, who confirmed another trio of thirds in Race 2.

Two third places on Sunday for Yari Montella see him further cement his position in third in the standings, now 46 points ahead of Alex Lowes in fourth, who crashed in Race 2.

Sam Lowes crashed in the Superpole Race and was down the order in Race 2, and is now three points behind his brother in what is becoming a battle for fourth.

2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | French Round | Round 9, Race 2

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R553
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R407
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R247
4Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998201
5Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R198
6Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R171
7Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998169
8Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR126
9Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R120
10Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R119
11Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR107
12Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1103
13Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R195
14Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R81
15Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R63
16Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR55
17Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R153
18Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R134
19Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR23
20Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R10
21Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R7
22Jonathan ReaGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R6
23Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R5
24Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R14
25Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R12
26Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1
27Twan SmitsNEDTeam AprecoYamaha R10
28Yuki KuniiJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R0
29Hannes SoomerESTROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR0

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World Superbikes
2026 French WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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