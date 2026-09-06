2026 French WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2
2026 World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at the French Round, round nine of the season.
Riders' standings from the 2026 World Superbike Championship after Race 2 at the French Round.
Nicolo Bulega maintains his lead after a 26th win from 27 races. He now holds a 146-point advantage over Iker Lecuona, who confirmed another trio of thirds in Race 2.
Two third places on Sunday for Yari Montella see him further cement his position in third in the standings, now 46 points ahead of Alex Lowes in fourth, who crashed in Race 2.
Sam Lowes crashed in the Superpole Race and was down the order in Race 2, and is now three points behind his brother in what is becoming a battle for fourth.
2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | French Round | Round 9, Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|553
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|407
|3
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|247
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|201
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|198
|6
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|171
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|169
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|126
|9
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|120
|10
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|119
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|107
|12
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|103
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|95
|14
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|81
|15
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|63
|16
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|55
|17
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|53
|18
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|34
|19
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|23
|20
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|10
|21
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|7
|22
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|6
|23
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|5
|24
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|4
|25
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|2
|26
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1
|27
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Team Apreco
|Yamaha R1
|0
|28
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|29
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|0