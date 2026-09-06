2026 French WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2

Riders' standings from the 2026 World Superbike Championship after Race 2 at the French Round.

Nicolo Bulega maintains his lead after a 26th win from 27 races. He now holds a 146-point advantage over Iker Lecuona, who confirmed another trio of thirds in Race 2.

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Two third places on Sunday for Yari Montella see him further cement his position in third in the standings, now 46 points ahead of Alex Lowes in fourth, who crashed in Race 2.

Sam Lowes crashed in the Superpole Race and was down the order in Race 2, and is now three points behind his brother in what is becoming a battle for fourth.

2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | French Round | Round 9, Race 2 Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Points 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 553 2 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 407 3 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 247 4 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 201 5 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 198 6 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 171 7 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 169 8 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 126 9 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 120 10 Alvaro Bautista ESP Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 119 11 Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 107 12 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 103 13 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 95 14 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 81 15 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 63 16 Danilo Petrucci ITA ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 55 17 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 53 18 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 34 19 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 23 20 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 10 21 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 7 22 Jonathan Rea GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 6 23 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 5 24 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 4 25 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 2 26 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1 27 Twan Smits NED Team Apreco Yamaha R1 0 28 Yuki Kunii JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 0 29 Hannes Soomer EST ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 0

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