2026 French WorldSBK, Race 2 Results: Bulega wins red flagged, shortened Race 2

Full results from Race 2 at the 2026 French WorldSBK at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours.

Nicolo Bulega leads Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega leads Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from Race 2 at the 2026 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours, the final race from round nine.

Nicolo Bulega took his 26th win of 2026 in Race 2 at Magny-Cours, this time leading from start-to-finish and winning by over five seconds ahead of Iker Lecuona

Yari Montella completed the podium, four seconds further back.

Lorenzo Baldassarri dropped back at the start as he lost his left front wing, but recovered well to sixth. The Alex Lowes crashed ahead of him, and he caught and passed Alberto Surra for fourth.

Surra himself took fifth, ahead of Alvaro Bautista who completed an all-Ducati top-six.

Garrett Gerloff was the leading non-Ducati in seventh, 23 seconds off the win, and just ahead of Xavi Vierge, Axel Bassani, and Remy Gardner who completed the top-10. 

The race was stopped on the penultimate lap when Tommy Bridewell crashed at turn three, his bike hitting the air fence which needed repairing. Bridewell was taken to the medical centre after the crash and diagnosed with multiple concussions and a suspected concussion. He was declared unfit so will have to pass a medical check on Thursday at Cremona.

Full WorldSBK results from Race 2 in France are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | Race 2 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R5.420
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R9.378
4Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R13.908
5Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R16.387
6Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R21.852
7Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR23.353
8Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R124.017
9Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99824.493
10Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R125.548
11Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R26.790
12Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR32.226
13Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99836.502
14Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R36.275
15Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR38.223
DNFTommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFAndrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFJake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNFStefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFMattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1DNF

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World Superbikes
2026 French WorldSBK, Race 2 Results: Bulega wins red flagged, shortened Race 2
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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