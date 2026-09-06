2026 French WorldSBK, Race 2 Results: Bulega wins red flagged, shortened Race 2
Full results from Race 2 at the 2026 French WorldSBK at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours.
Results from Race 2 at the 2026 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours, the final race from round nine.
Nicolo Bulega took his 26th win of 2026 in Race 2 at Magny-Cours, this time leading from start-to-finish and winning by over five seconds ahead of Iker Lecuona.
Yari Montella completed the podium, four seconds further back.
Lorenzo Baldassarri dropped back at the start as he lost his left front wing, but recovered well to sixth. The Alex Lowes crashed ahead of him, and he caught and passed Alberto Surra for fourth.
Surra himself took fifth, ahead of Alvaro Bautista who completed an all-Ducati top-six.
Garrett Gerloff was the leading non-Ducati in seventh, 23 seconds off the win, and just ahead of Xavi Vierge, Axel Bassani, and Remy Gardner who completed the top-10.
The race was stopped on the penultimate lap when Tommy Bridewell crashed at turn three, his bike hitting the air fence which needed repairing. Bridewell was taken to the medical centre after the crash and diagnosed with multiple concussions and a suspected concussion. He was declared unfit so will have to pass a medical check on Thursday at Cremona.
Full WorldSBK results from Race 2 in France are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | Race 2 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|5.420
|3
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|9.378
|4
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|13.908
|5
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|16.387
|6
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|21.852
|7
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|23.353
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|24.017
|9
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|24.493
|10
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|25.548
|11
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|26.790
|12
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|32.226
|13
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|36.502
|14
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|36.275
|15
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|38.223
|DNF
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF
|DNF
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF