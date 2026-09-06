2026 French WorldSBK, Race 2 Results: Bulega wins red flagged, shortened Race 2

Results from Race 2 at the 2026 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours, the final race from round nine.

Nicolo Bulega took his 26th win of 2026 in Race 2 at Magny-Cours, this time leading from start-to-finish and winning by over five seconds ahead of Iker Lecuona.

Yari Montella completed the podium, four seconds further back.

Lorenzo Baldassarri dropped back at the start as he lost his left front wing, but recovered well to sixth. The Alex Lowes crashed ahead of him, and he caught and passed Alberto Surra for fourth.

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Surra himself took fifth, ahead of Alvaro Bautista who completed an all-Ducati top-six.

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Garrett Gerloff was the leading non-Ducati in seventh, 23 seconds off the win, and just ahead of Xavi Vierge, Axel Bassani, and Remy Gardner who completed the top-10.

The race was stopped on the penultimate lap when Tommy Bridewell crashed at turn three, his bike hitting the air fence which needed repairing. Bridewell was taken to the medical centre after the crash and diagnosed with multiple concussions and a suspected concussion. He was declared unfit so will have to pass a medical check on Thursday at Cremona.

Full WorldSBK results from Race 2 in France are below.