“Major chances” for one Ducati rider to rebound at Misano after poor Aragon MotoGP

Fabio Di Giannantonio “cannot be happy” with his Aragon MotoGP, but thinks he will be able to fix his problems at Misano.

Fabio Di Giannantonio's P7 at the Aragon MotoGP was his second-worst finish of the season.
Fabio Di Giannantonio's P7 at the Aragon MotoGP was his second-worst finish of the season.
© Gold & Goose

Fabio Di Giannantonio admits that the Aragon MotoGP was his worst race of the season, but he thinks he has a good chance to fix the problems he had there at the next round in San Marino.

Di Giannantonio’s seventh place at MotorLand was his worst finish of the season, with the exception of Hungary where he was caught up in the first corner incident and finished 12th.

It also came after a crash in the Sprint, and the VR46 Racing Team rider leaves northern Spain fourth in the riders’ standings, but now 48 points adrift of championship leader Jorge Martin.

“For sure we cannot be happy with the weekend that we had,” Fabio Di Giannantonio said after the MotoGP race in Aragon.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Asked if it was his worst race weekend of the season, he responded: “It's clearly like this. We've been off the pace this weekend, absolutely. I cannot hide myself from this. 

“So, yes, the toughest weekend, but we have to be positive and realistic, and if you know what you can improve at the end, it's just an opportunity to grow and learn and try to not repeat another weekend like this, especially if you want to fight for the championship.”

But while he struggled, Di Giannantonio also felt that he was sure enough of the reasons for that difficulty that he should be able to rectify the problems going forward, even as soon as the next race at Misano.

Fabio Di Giannantonio leads Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Di Giannantonio leads Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose

“We are positive because we know exactly what's happening [for two] weekends,” Di Giannantonio said.

“So we have a lot of work to do, but the good thing is that we know what happened and we can turn it around.”

He added: “I really hope that we can fix it in Misano. There are major chances that we can fix it.”

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Fabio di Giannantonio
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing
“Major chances” for one Ducati rider to rebound at Misano after poor Aragon MotoGP
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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