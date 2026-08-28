2026 Aragon MotoGP - Friday Practice Results

Marco Bezzecchi upsets the Aragon apple cart by putting Aprilia on top with a new lap record in Friday practice for the 2026 MotoGP.

The Italian inflicted a rare Aragon session defeat on Marc Marquez with new tyres during the end-of-session time attacks, when Alex Marquez also demoted his brother to third.

Ducati riders filled second to fifth places, with MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin, just 18th this morning, also progressing safely through to Qualifying 2 in seventh.

However, Pecco Bagnaia missed the top ten and will need to take part in Qualifying 1.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Marc Marquez smashed his pace-setting 1m 47.532s FP1 time early in the afternoon, then remained in control until time attacks began.

Fermin Aldeguer, returning from injury, then Bezzecchi briefly featured at the top before Marquez regained command by breaking his own lap record on new rubber.

However, Bezzecchi and Alex Marquez responded on their final runs.

Further back, Johann Zarco completed a brilliant return to action with tenth place and top Honda.

2026 Aragon MotoGP - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 ^2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'45.455s 21/22 348k 2 ^2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.010s 21/21 348k 3 ˅2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.038s 17/20 345k 4 ^4 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.299s 19/20 346k 5 ^4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.440s 18/20 343k 6 ˅4 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.504s 21/23 343k 7 ^11 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.572s 17/22 347k 8 ˅3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.609s 16/20 348k 9 ˅2 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.763s 17/21 346k 10 ^1 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.843s 21/21 349k Qualifying 1: 11 ^2 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.853s 18/22 348k 12 ^5 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.921s 19/24 348k 13 ^7 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +1.032s 15/20 349k 14 ˅4 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.163s 21/21 344k 15 ˅1 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.168s 23/24 347k 16 ˅4 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.249s 17/18 345k 17 ^4 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.494s 17/18 348k 18 ^1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.554s 17/21 348k 19 ˅13 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.638s 18/18 340k 20 ˅5 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.733s 23/23 351k 21 ˅5 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.902s 18/19 341k 22 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +2.254s 20/21 344k

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^X Rider has improved X positions from FP1.

= Rider has the same position as FP1.

˅X Rider has dropped X positions from FP1.

* Rookie



Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 45.704s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 46.705s (2025)

Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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Free Practice 1:

Marc Marquez lives up to his Aragon favourite status by leading Friday morning’s opening MotoGP practice.

The reigning champion, undefeated at the track in his four races as a Ducati rider, indicated on Thursday that he will save some strength on Friday after suffering with his right arm in the Sunday race at Silverstone.

Nonetheless, Marquez kicked off this weekend’s challenge by being on top of the timesheets for most of FP1, finishing a fraction ahead of Trackhouse Aprilia’s British Grand Prix winner Raul Fernandez.

However, Fernandez fitted a new medium rear to set that time.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Like most of the top ten, Marco Bezzecchi kept old rubber for third ahead of Alex Marquez, last year’s runner-up. Bezzecchi also tried some new Aprilia rear aero.

KTM’s Pedro Acosta was fifth, despite falling at Turn 12 in the closing stages, with Jack Miller (new rear tyre) sixth in his first session since confirmation that he will leave Pramac and MotoGP at the end of the season.

VR46 riders Franco Morbidelli and Fabio di Giannantonio followed, Diggia having crashed at Turn 3 early in the 45-minutes.

Fermin Aldeguer made his MotoGP comeback in ninth, ahead of Monster Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo (new rear tyre).

Johann Zarco completed his first MotoGP laps since Barcelona in May on his way to an impressive eleventh, fitting a new soft front tyre at the end.

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Bezzecchi factory team-mate and title leader Jorge Martin was only 18th.

Lorenzo Savadori, riding in place of the injured Ai Ogura at Trackhouse, completed the 22-rider field.

2026 Aragon MotoGP - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1'47.532s 11/16 346k 2 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.035s 17/17 342k 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.221s 15/16 349k 4 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.264s 7/17 348k 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.713s 5/12 351k 6 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.767s 16/17 344k 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.847s 14/15 345k 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.937s 15/15 347k 9 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.966s 11/14 345k 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.108s 17/17 342k 11 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.117s 16/16 347k 12 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.273s 12/14 341k 13 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.290s 9/14 345k 14 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.352s 8/15 347k 15 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.477s 19/19 351k 16 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.574s 11/18 343k 17 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.582s 13/15 349k 18 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.591s 19/19 347k 19 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.789s 13/18 348k 20 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +1.875s 7/13 348k 21 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.969s 15/16 348k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +2.785s 19/19 338k

* Rookie

Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

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Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 45.704s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 46.705s (2025)

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Jorge Martin holds a 31-pont title lead over factory Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi heading into the Aragon MotoGP.

However, all eyes will be on defending champion Marc Marquez, who lost ground last time at Silverstone but has won the last four races at Aragon (Sprint and Grand Prix) since joining Ducati.

In total, Marquez has won seven times in the premier-class in front of the home Aragon fans and will be under pressure to continue that trend after slipping 40-points from Martin with meagre 9-7 results at Silverstone.

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Ai Ogura. © Gold and Goose

Between them are Bezzecchi and Trackhouse Aprilia’s Ai Ogura – but the Japanese will miss this weekend after a training injury in Japan. Ogura, who could slip as low as sixth in the standings, will be replaced by Lorenzo Savadori.

Maverick Vinales will also be missing, for a second event in a row, due to his ongoing shoulder injuries. KTM test rider Pol Espargaro is again replacing Vinales at Tech3.

Johann Zarco, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Aragon sees two injured riders attempt a return: LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco, absent since suffering knee injuries in a brutal Turn 1 restart accident in Catalunya, and Gresini Ducati’s Fermin Aldeguer, who fractured a vertebra at Assen.

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Cal Crutchlow remains on standby, should Zarco decide to step back after practice.