2026 Aragon MotoGP - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2026 Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand, round 13 of 22.

Friday MotoGP practice results from Aragon.
Friday MotoGP practice results from Aragon.
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi upsets the Aragon apple cart by putting Aprilia on top with a new lap record in Friday practice for the 2026 MotoGP.

The Italian inflicted a rare Aragon session defeat on Marc Marquez with new tyres during the end-of-session time attacks, when Alex Marquez also demoted his brother to third.

Ducati riders filled second to fifth places, with MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin, just 18th this morning, also progressing safely through to Qualifying 2 in seventh.

However, Pecco Bagnaia missed the top ten and will need to take part in Qualifying 1.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez smashed his pace-setting 1m 47.532s FP1 time early in the afternoon, then remained in control until time attacks began.

Fermin Aldeguer, returning from injury, then Bezzecchi briefly featured at the top before Marquez regained command by breaking his own lap record on new rubber.

However, Bezzecchi and Alex Marquez responded on their final runs.

Further back, Johann Zarco completed a brilliant return to action with tenth place and top Honda.

2026 Aragon MotoGP - Practice Results

Pos RiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1^2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'45.455s21/22348k
2^2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.010s21/21348k
3˅2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.038s17/20345k
4^4Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.299s19/20346k
5^4Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.440s18/20343k
6˅4Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.504s21/23343k
7^11Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.572s17/22347k
8˅3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.609s16/20348k
9˅2Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.763s17/21346k
10^1Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.843s21/21349k
  Qualifying 1:     
11^2Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.853s18/22348k
12^5Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.921s19/24348k
13^7Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+1.032s15/20349k
14˅4Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.163s21/21344k
15˅1Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.168s23/24347k
16˅4Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.249s17/18345k
17^4Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.494s17/18348k
18^1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.554s17/21348k
19˅13Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.638s18/18340k
20˅5Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.733s23/23351k
21˅5Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.902s18/19341k
22=Lorenzo SavadoriITATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+2.254s20/21344k

^X Rider has improved X positions from FP1.
= Rider has the same position as FP1.
˅X Rider has dropped X positions from FP1.
* Rookie
 

Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 45.704s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 46.705s (2025)

Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Free Practice 1:

Marc Marquez lives up to his Aragon favourite status by leading Friday morning’s opening MotoGP practice.

The reigning champion, undefeated at the track in his four races as a Ducati rider, indicated on Thursday that he will save some strength on Friday after suffering with his right arm in the Sunday race at Silverstone.

Nonetheless, Marquez kicked off this weekend’s challenge by being on top of the timesheets for most of FP1, finishing a fraction ahead of Trackhouse Aprilia’s British Grand Prix winner Raul Fernandez.

However, Fernandez fitted a new medium rear to set that time.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Like most of the top ten, Marco Bezzecchi kept old rubber for third ahead of Alex Marquez, last year’s runner-up. Bezzecchi also tried some new Aprilia rear aero.

KTM’s Pedro Acosta was fifth, despite falling at Turn 12 in the closing stages, with Jack Miller (new rear tyre) sixth in his first session since confirmation that he will leave Pramac and MotoGP at the end of the season.

VR46 riders Franco Morbidelli and Fabio di Giannantonio followed, Diggia having crashed at Turn 3 early in the 45-minutes.

Fermin Aldeguer made his MotoGP comeback in ninth, ahead of Monster Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo (new rear tyre).

Johann Zarco completed his first MotoGP laps since Barcelona in May on his way to an impressive eleventh, fitting a new soft front tyre at the end.

Bezzecchi factory team-mate and title leader Jorge Martin was only 18th.

Lorenzo Savadori, riding in place of the injured Ai Ogura at Trackhouse, completed the 22-rider field.

2026 Aragon MotoGP - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)1'47.532s11/16346k
2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.035s17/17342k
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.221s15/16349k
4Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.264s7/17348k
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.713s5/12351k
6Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.767s16/17344k
7Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.847s14/15345k
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.937s15/15347k
9Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.966s11/14345k
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.108s17/17342k
11Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.117s16/16347k
12Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.273s12/14341k
13Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.290s9/14345k
14Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.352s8/15347k
15Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.477s19/19351k
16Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.574s11/18343k
17Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.582s13/15349k
18Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.591s19/19347k
19Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.789s13/18348k
20Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+1.875s7/13348k
21Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.969s15/16348k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+2.785s19/19338k

* Rookie

Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 45.704s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 46.705s (2025)

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Jorge Martin holds a 31-pont title lead over factory Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi heading into the Aragon MotoGP.

However, all eyes will be on defending champion Marc Marquez, who lost ground last time at Silverstone but has won the last four races at Aragon (Sprint and Grand Prix) since joining Ducati.

In total, Marquez has won seven times in the premier-class in front of the home Aragon fans and will be under pressure to continue that trend after slipping 40-points from Martin with meagre 9-7 results at Silverstone.

Ai Ogura.
Ai Ogura.
© Gold and Goose

Between them are Bezzecchi and Trackhouse Aprilia’s Ai Ogura – but the Japanese will miss this weekend after a training injury in Japan. Ogura, who could slip as low as sixth in the standings, will be replaced by Lorenzo Savadori.

Maverick Vinales will also be missing, for a second event in a row, due to his ongoing shoulder injuries. KTM test rider Pol Espargaro is again replacing Vinales at Tech3.

Johann Zarco, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Johann Zarco, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Aragon sees two injured riders attempt a return: LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco, absent since suffering knee injuries in a brutal Turn 1 restart accident in Catalunya, and Gresini Ducati’s Fermin Aldeguer, who fractured a vertebra at Assen.

Cal Crutchlow remains on standby, should Zarco decide to step back after practice.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Pedro Acosta
Fabio di Giannantonio
Alex Marquez
Johann Zarco
Fermin Aldeguer
2026 Aragon MotoGP - Friday Practice Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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