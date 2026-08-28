2026 Aragon MotoGP - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the 2026 Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand, round 13 of 22.
Marco Bezzecchi upsets the Aragon apple cart by putting Aprilia on top with a new lap record in Friday practice for the 2026 MotoGP.
The Italian inflicted a rare Aragon session defeat on Marc Marquez with new tyres during the end-of-session time attacks, when Alex Marquez also demoted his brother to third.
Ducati riders filled second to fifth places, with MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin, just 18th this morning, also progressing safely through to Qualifying 2 in seventh.
However, Pecco Bagnaia missed the top ten and will need to take part in Qualifying 1.
Marc Marquez smashed his pace-setting 1m 47.532s FP1 time early in the afternoon, then remained in control until time attacks began.
Fermin Aldeguer, returning from injury, then Bezzecchi briefly featured at the top before Marquez regained command by breaking his own lap record on new rubber.
However, Bezzecchi and Alex Marquez responded on their final runs.
Further back, Johann Zarco completed a brilliant return to action with tenth place and top Honda.
2026 Aragon MotoGP - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|^2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|1'45.455s
|21/22
|348k
|2
|^2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.010s
|21/21
|348k
|3
|˅2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.038s
|17/20
|345k
|4
|^4
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.299s
|19/20
|346k
|5
|^4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.440s
|18/20
|343k
|6
|˅4
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.504s
|21/23
|343k
|7
|^11
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.572s
|17/22
|347k
|8
|˅3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.609s
|16/20
|348k
|9
|˅2
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.763s
|17/21
|346k
|10
|^1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.843s
|21/21
|349k
|Qualifying 1:
|11
|^2
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.853s
|18/22
|348k
|12
|^5
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.921s
|19/24
|348k
|13
|^7
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+1.032s
|15/20
|349k
|14
|˅4
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.163s
|21/21
|344k
|15
|˅1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.168s
|23/24
|347k
|16
|˅4
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.249s
|17/18
|345k
|17
|^4
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.494s
|17/18
|348k
|18
|^1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.554s
|17/21
|348k
|19
|˅13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.638s
|18/18
|340k
|20
|˅5
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.733s
|23/23
|351k
|21
|˅5
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.902s
|18/19
|341k
|22
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+2.254s
|20/21
|344k
^X Rider has improved X positions from FP1.
= Rider has the same position as FP1.
˅X Rider has dropped X positions from FP1.
* Rookie
Official Aragon MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 45.704s (2025)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 46.705s (2025)
Free Practice 1:
Marc Marquez lives up to his Aragon favourite status by leading Friday morning’s opening MotoGP practice.
The reigning champion, undefeated at the track in his four races as a Ducati rider, indicated on Thursday that he will save some strength on Friday after suffering with his right arm in the Sunday race at Silverstone.
Nonetheless, Marquez kicked off this weekend’s challenge by being on top of the timesheets for most of FP1, finishing a fraction ahead of Trackhouse Aprilia’s British Grand Prix winner Raul Fernandez.
However, Fernandez fitted a new medium rear to set that time.
Like most of the top ten, Marco Bezzecchi kept old rubber for third ahead of Alex Marquez, last year’s runner-up. Bezzecchi also tried some new Aprilia rear aero.
KTM’s Pedro Acosta was fifth, despite falling at Turn 12 in the closing stages, with Jack Miller (new rear tyre) sixth in his first session since confirmation that he will leave Pramac and MotoGP at the end of the season.
VR46 riders Franco Morbidelli and Fabio di Giannantonio followed, Diggia having crashed at Turn 3 early in the 45-minutes.
Fermin Aldeguer made his MotoGP comeback in ninth, ahead of Monster Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo (new rear tyre).
Johann Zarco completed his first MotoGP laps since Barcelona in May on his way to an impressive eleventh, fitting a new soft front tyre at the end.
Bezzecchi factory team-mate and title leader Jorge Martin was only 18th.
Lorenzo Savadori, riding in place of the injured Ai Ogura at Trackhouse, completed the 22-rider field.
2026 Aragon MotoGP - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1'47.532s
|11/16
|346k
|2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.035s
|17/17
|342k
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.221s
|15/16
|349k
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.264s
|7/17
|348k
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.713s
|5/12
|351k
|6
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.767s
|16/17
|344k
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.847s
|14/15
|345k
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.937s
|15/15
|347k
|9
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.966s
|11/14
|345k
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.108s
|17/17
|342k
|11
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.117s
|16/16
|347k
|12
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.273s
|12/14
|341k
|13
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.290s
|9/14
|345k
|14
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.352s
|8/15
|347k
|15
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.477s
|19/19
|351k
|16
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.574s
|11/18
|343k
|17
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.582s
|13/15
|349k
|18
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+1.591s
|19/19
|347k
|19
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.789s
|13/18
|348k
|20
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+1.875s
|7/13
|348k
|21
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.969s
|15/16
|348k
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+2.785s
|19/19
|338k
* Rookie
Official Aragon MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 45.704s (2025)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 46.705s (2025)
Jorge Martin holds a 31-pont title lead over factory Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi heading into the Aragon MotoGP.
However, all eyes will be on defending champion Marc Marquez, who lost ground last time at Silverstone but has won the last four races at Aragon (Sprint and Grand Prix) since joining Ducati.
In total, Marquez has won seven times in the premier-class in front of the home Aragon fans and will be under pressure to continue that trend after slipping 40-points from Martin with meagre 9-7 results at Silverstone.
Between them are Bezzecchi and Trackhouse Aprilia’s Ai Ogura – but the Japanese will miss this weekend after a training injury in Japan. Ogura, who could slip as low as sixth in the standings, will be replaced by Lorenzo Savadori.
Maverick Vinales will also be missing, for a second event in a row, due to his ongoing shoulder injuries. KTM test rider Pol Espargaro is again replacing Vinales at Tech3.
Aragon sees two injured riders attempt a return: LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco, absent since suffering knee injuries in a brutal Turn 1 restart accident in Catalunya, and Gresini Ducati’s Fermin Aldeguer, who fractured a vertebra at Assen.
Cal Crutchlow remains on standby, should Zarco decide to step back after practice.