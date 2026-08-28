Marc Marquez fastest in Aragon MotoGP FP1

Reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez ended the opening practice for the Aragon Grand Prix fastest of all ahead of Raul Fernandez.

Unbeaten at Aragon since he jumped onto a Ducati in 2024, Marc Marquez comes to the anticlockwise track as favourite.

And he did nothing to change this view in the 45-minute FP1 on the factory team Ducati, leading the session with a 1m47.532s.

He led the way by 0.035s, as a late time attack from Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez on a fresh medium rear tyre catapulted him to second.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Factory Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi completed the top three.

Alex Marquez set the early pace in FP1 on the Gresini-run Ducati with a 1m48.011s, before his older brother Marc Marquez edged ahead with a 1m47.763s with just over half an hour to go.

With 15 minutes remaining, Marc Marquez found even more time on worn medium rubber to produce a 1m47.532s.

This went unchallenged through to the chequered flag.

Raul Fernandez was the leading rider on fresh medium rubber, while Bezzecchi stayed on the same tyres throughout the session to finish third.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Show X Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Alex Marquez was shuffled back to fourth at the chequered flag, while Pedro Acosta led the KTM charge in fifth.

However, Acosta suffered a late crash at Turn 12. He was unharmed.

Jack Miller used fresh rubber to go sixth on the Pramac Yamaha ahead of VR46 Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli and his team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Di Giannantonio crashed early on in the session at Turn 3.

Fermin Aldeguer was ninth on his return from an extended injury layoff on the Gresini Ducati, while Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo completed the top 10.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Johann Zarco made his first MotoGP appearance since his horrifying crash at Barcelona in May, and was 11th on the LCR Honda with a 1m48.649s.

He also led the Honda charge, with team-mate Diogo Moreira 13th, HRC’s Joan Mir 14th and his team-mate Luca Marini 17th.

Championship leader Jorge Martin had a low-key morning in 18th on his factory team Apriilla, while Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia was 20th.

Full MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix FP1 results