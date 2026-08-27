Pedro Acosta to test latest MotoGP radio system at Aragon

Pedro Acosta will test the latest version of MotoGP’s in-helmet radio system during Friday practice at Aragon.

The factory KTM star evaluated a revised earplug design at the recent Sachsenring and Silverstone rounds, declaring the latest version much more comfortable.

“They [Dorna] found a way to put the earplugs that I like with a [new custom ear] mould,” Acosta previously explained.

Speaking at Aragon on Thursday, the Spaniard confirmed he is now set to try the latest earplugs together with the radio system.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“I think this weekend I will try earplugs plus the radio, because before it was just the earplugs and I was quite happy,” Pedro Acosta said.

“But yeah, it looks like I will have radio this weekend.

“I think I will use it in FP1 and see what is going on.”

The system is initially intended to transmit safety messages from Race Direction.

However, the longer-term goal is to allow two-way, F1-style communication between rider and team.

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Pedro Acosta. © Gold and Goose

Asked if he supports the radio concept in MotoGP, Acosta replied:

“If everyone will have it, you cannot say no. Also, if it will be mandatory.

“I think for some things it will be good. I mean, red flags, all these kind of things.

“At the end, we don't have pit stops, so we don't have many ways to make a strategy.

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“But sometimes for safety, like I say, red flags and all these kind of things. or penalties that sometimes are quite difficult [to communicate], because now we don't have this yellow panel.

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“For these kind of things, it will be good I think.”

No date has yet been set for the introduction of a MotoGP radio system.