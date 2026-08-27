Pedro Acosta to test latest MotoGP radio system at Aragon

Pedro Acosta will test MotoGP’s latest in-helmet radio system during Friday practice at Aragon after approving a revised earplug design.

Acosta says he will test MotoGP radio in FP1 at Aragon.
Acosta says he will test MotoGP radio in FP1 at Aragon.
© Gold and Goose

Pedro Acosta will test the latest version of MotoGP’s in-helmet radio system during Friday practice at Aragon.

The factory KTM star evaluated a revised earplug design at the recent Sachsenring and Silverstone rounds, declaring the latest version much more comfortable.

“They [Dorna] found a way to put the earplugs that I like with a [new custom ear] mould,” Acosta previously explained.

Speaking at Aragon on Thursday, the Spaniard confirmed he is now set to try the latest earplugs together with the radio system.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I think this weekend I will try earplugs plus the radio, because before it was just the earplugs and I was quite happy,” Pedro Acosta said.

“But yeah, it looks like I will have radio this weekend.

“I think I will use it in FP1 and see what is going on.”

The system is initially intended to transmit safety messages from Race Direction.

However, the longer-term goal is to allow two-way, F1-style communication between rider and team.

Pedro Acosta.
Pedro Acosta.
© Gold and Goose

Asked if he supports the radio concept in MotoGP, Acosta replied:

“If everyone will have it, you cannot say no. Also, if it will be mandatory.

“I think for some things it will be good. I mean, red flags, all these kind of things.

“At the end, we don't have pit stops, so we don't have many ways to make a strategy.

“But sometimes for safety, like I say, red flags and all these kind of things. or penalties that sometimes are quite difficult [to communicate], because now we don't have this yellow panel.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“For these kind of things, it will be good I think.”

No date has yet been set for the introduction of a MotoGP radio system.

Tags:

Pedro Acosta
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
KTM
Pedro Acosta to test latest MotoGP radio system at Aragon
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
“Never easy” - Enea Bastianini bids farewell to Tech3 ahead of 2027 MotoGP move
Enea Bastianini, 2026 Dutch MotoGP at Assen.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales set to miss Aragon MotoGP, targets Misano
Maverick Vinales.
MotoGP News
“No friends in the paddock” - Pedro Acosta on MotoGP rivalry
Pedro Acosta.
MotoGP News
“I can do something more” - Pedro Acosta on KTM to Ducati MotoGP move
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“No pressure” - Pedro Acosta’s approach for new Ducati MotoGP chapter with Marc Marquez
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez names three ‘interesting’ rider moves for MotoGP 2027
Fabio Quartararo, Marc Marquez.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Yamaha confirms Jack Miller’s 2027 Pramac MotoGP replacement
6m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu and Izan Guevara
MotoGP News
Trackhouse MotoGP team provides surgery update on Ai Ogura
43m ago
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Looking for a Ducati” - Alex Rins responds to WorldSBK rumours
56m ago
Alex Rins.
MotoGP News
‘Like Brno’ - Why Ducati “will have more potential” than Aprilia at Aragon MotoGP
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta to test latest MotoGP radio system at Aragon
1h ago
Pedro Acosta.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
"There was an opportunity" - Luca Marini questioned on 2027 Yamaha MotoGP option
1h ago
Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Deserve to remain” - Pramac on "most difficult" Jack Miller MotoGP decision
2h ago
Jack Miller, Fabio Quartararo, 2026 German MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega back on Ducati’s 2027 MotoGP prototype at Misano
3h ago
Nicolo Bulega.
MotoGP News
Yamaha confirms Jack Miller’s MotoGP departure, paving way for WorldSBK move
4h ago
Jack Miller, 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Ai Ogura ruled out of Aragon MotoGP, replacement announced
20h ago
Ai Ogura.