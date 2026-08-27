Pedro Acosta to test latest MotoGP radio system at Aragon
Pedro Acosta will test MotoGP’s latest in-helmet radio system during Friday practice at Aragon after approving a revised earplug design.
Pedro Acosta will test the latest version of MotoGP’s in-helmet radio system during Friday practice at Aragon.
The factory KTM star evaluated a revised earplug design at the recent Sachsenring and Silverstone rounds, declaring the latest version much more comfortable.
“They [Dorna] found a way to put the earplugs that I like with a [new custom ear] mould,” Acosta previously explained.
Speaking at Aragon on Thursday, the Spaniard confirmed he is now set to try the latest earplugs together with the radio system.
“I think this weekend I will try earplugs plus the radio, because before it was just the earplugs and I was quite happy,” Pedro Acosta said.
“But yeah, it looks like I will have radio this weekend.
“I think I will use it in FP1 and see what is going on.”
The system is initially intended to transmit safety messages from Race Direction.
However, the longer-term goal is to allow two-way, F1-style communication between rider and team.
Asked if he supports the radio concept in MotoGP, Acosta replied:
“If everyone will have it, you cannot say no. Also, if it will be mandatory.
“I think for some things it will be good. I mean, red flags, all these kind of things.
“At the end, we don't have pit stops, so we don't have many ways to make a strategy.
“But sometimes for safety, like I say, red flags and all these kind of things. or penalties that sometimes are quite difficult [to communicate], because now we don't have this yellow panel.
“For these kind of things, it will be good I think.”
No date has yet been set for the introduction of a MotoGP radio system.