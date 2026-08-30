“It is part of motorsport” - Raul Fernandez cagey on Aragon MotoGP issue

Raul Fernandez was cagey about the issue that took him out of the Aragon MotoGP

Raul Fernandez retired from the Aragon GP
Raul Fernandez retired from the Aragon GP
© Gold and Goose

Raul Fernandez says the mechanical issue that took him out of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix “is part of motorsport”, but wouldn’t reveal any details about the problem.

The Trackhouse Aprilia rider was running close behind fourth-placed Jorge Martin in the early stages of Sunday’s 23-lap race at Aragon.

But, at the end of lap six, he pulled into pitlane with a technical issue and retired from the races.

MotoGP.com pitlane reporter Jack Appleyard said during the live broadcast that it was a gearing issue for Raul Fernandez.

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

However, when asked by the media after the race for more details, Fernandez replied: “No. It was a mechanical problem. Sorry, I cannot explain well.”

It was a damaging retirement for Fernandez, however, who is now 70 points down on championship leader Martin with nine rounds left to run.

“Yeah, for sure it was not good,” he added about his race.

“No, I think we are a team and we have to be happy with the work that we did.

“This morning, I think the set-up that we tried, I felt good again, so I think we were more ready than yesterday in the race and in the first two, three laps that I didn't have the mechanical problem, I feel that I was again competitive.

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“And also when I saw the gap with the second group, I saw that we were in a good way.

“But I think it is part of the sport, it is part of the motorsport, so yeah, it can happen.

“I think the work that I can do or the work that the team can do, I am happy, and I think they are happy with my work. Now we have to think on Italy.”

Fernandez believes he could have battled for the podium on Sunday without the issue, though reckons fourth was likely more realistic.

“I think the podium was not impossible, but it was difficult,” he said.

“I think our real target was to fight with Jorge [Martin], maybe with Alex [Marquez], but we’ll never know.

“What I know, to be honest, is that yesterday the feeling with the bike was very bad and today I felt again really competitive.

“I feel that I was on the way that I like to ride the bike, so we did a good job. I will take the positive things, and we have to be focused on the next round.”

Tags:

Raul Fernandez
Trackhouse MotoGP Team
“It is part of motorsport” - Raul Fernandez cagey on Aragon MotoGP issue
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP Results
Aragon Sprint: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge Martin, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“We talked a lot in the past” - Enea Bastianini reveals long-running Aprilia MotoGP interest
Marco Bezzecchi, Enea Bastianini.
MotoGP News
Trackhouse MotoGP team provides surgery update on Ai Ogura
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
Ai Ogura ruled out of Aragon MotoGP, replacement announced
Ai Ogura.
MotoGP News
Fernandez picks out three “super competitive” rivals for Aragon MotoGP
Raul Fernandez, Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“I can’t go back in time” - Trackhouse title contender without MotoGP experience at Aragon
Ai Ogura, Silverstone MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
“Wanted to make his life a bit harder” - Marco Bezzecchi on Marc Marquez Aragon MotoGP fight
33s ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“I cannot make speed”: Jorge Martin explains “difficult” Aragon MotoGP
9m ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“I can’t imagine” - Pecco Bagnaia’s grim MotoGP outlook after Aragon crash
38m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Scary moment” - Marc Marquez explains 300km/h Marco Bezzecchi battle at Aragon MotoGP
43m ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Why Pedro Acosta’s stunning Aragon MotoGP pass on Marco Bezzecchi was “easy”
44m ago
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
“It is part of motorsport” - Raul Fernandez cagey on Aragon MotoGP issue
1h ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez reveals “huge mistake” that nearly cost him Aragon MotoGP win
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
When is the next MotoGP race after the Aragon Grand Prix?
2h ago
Joan Mir, 2025 Aragon MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP winners' list after the 2026 Aragon Grand Prix
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, 2018 Argentina MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez wins Aragon MotoGP after stunning Marco Bezzecchi pass
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Aragon MotoGP