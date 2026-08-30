“It is part of motorsport” - Raul Fernandez cagey on Aragon MotoGP issue

Raul Fernandez says the mechanical issue that took him out of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix “is part of motorsport”, but wouldn’t reveal any details about the problem.

The Trackhouse Aprilia rider was running close behind fourth-placed Jorge Martin in the early stages of Sunday’s 23-lap race at Aragon.

But, at the end of lap six, he pulled into pitlane with a technical issue and retired from the races.

MotoGP.com pitlane reporter Jack Appleyard said during the live broadcast that it was a gearing issue for Raul Fernandez.

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Aragon MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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However, when asked by the media after the race for more details, Fernandez replied: “No. It was a mechanical problem. Sorry, I cannot explain well.”

It was a damaging retirement for Fernandez, however, who is now 70 points down on championship leader Martin with nine rounds left to run.

“Yeah, for sure it was not good,” he added about his race.

“No, I think we are a team and we have to be happy with the work that we did.

“This morning, I think the set-up that we tried, I felt good again, so I think we were more ready than yesterday in the race and in the first two, three laps that I didn't have the mechanical problem, I feel that I was again competitive.

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Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Aragon MotoGP © Gold and Goose

“And also when I saw the gap with the second group, I saw that we were in a good way.

“But I think it is part of the sport, it is part of the motorsport, so yeah, it can happen.

“I think the work that I can do or the work that the team can do, I am happy, and I think they are happy with my work. Now we have to think on Italy.”

Fernandez believes he could have battled for the podium on Sunday without the issue, though reckons fourth was likely more realistic.

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“I think the podium was not impossible, but it was difficult,” he said.

“I think our real target was to fight with Jorge [Martin], maybe with Alex [Marquez], but we’ll never know.

“What I know, to be honest, is that yesterday the feeling with the bike was very bad and today I felt again really competitive.

“I feel that I was on the way that I like to ride the bike, so we did a good job. I will take the positive things, and we have to be focused on the next round.”