Marc Marquez wins Aragon MotoGP after stunning Marco Bezzecchi pass

Ducati’s Marc Marquez has narrowed his championship points deficit with victory at the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix after a stunning overtake on Marco Bezzecchi.

Easing to victory in the sprint, Marc Marquez came into Sunday as the favourite to win the 23-lap main race, even if he felt Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi had the better pace.

Passed by Bezzecchi on the opening lap, with Jorge Martin briefly pushing him back to third, Marquez had to fight hard for his fourth grand prix win of the 2026 campaign.

Dispatching with Martin at Turn 15 on the opening lap, he would do the same to Bezzecchi on the sixth tour.

Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The pair ran side by side down the back straight, nearly touching as they battled for position. But Marquez held onto the place.

Absorbing pressure from KTM’s Pedro Acosta in the following laps, Marquez ultimately broke free of the field to secure the Aragon double.

With Bezzecchi falling to third behind Acosta and Martin fifth, Marquez is now second in the standings and just 19 points from the lead, having recovered 21 points across the weekend.

Marquez once again scythed up the inside of polesitter Bezzecchi at Turn 1 at the start, just as he did in Saturday’s sprint.

But he ran wide this time, forcing him to take the inside line into Turn 2, which Bezzecchi then used to carve past him again into Turn 3 to take the lead.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

This allowed the fast-starting Martin to come through the Ducati rider into Turns 4 and 5.

Marquez got back ahead of Martin with an aggressive move at Turn 15 that forced the Aprilia rider to sit up and allowed KTM’s Acosta to come through to third.

Bezzecchi’s lead stood at just under 0.8s at the start of the second lap, though Marquez chipped this away before launching his raid for the lead on lap six.

In a similar move to the one he staged on Martin, Marquez threw his Ducati on the inside of Bezzecchi’s Aprilia at the Turn 15 left-hander to lead narrowly onto the back straight.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

His slightly compromised run let Bezzecchi draw back alongside on his inside, with the pair nearly banging fairings as they refused to give an inch.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marquez outbraked him into Turn 16, though, while Acosta seized his opportunity to move into second ahead of Bezzecchi on his outside.

Acosta then ran Marquez close for the lead, though a brace of fastest laps on the 13th and 14th tours saw him finally break the KTM rider’s resolve.

Marquez took the chequered flag 1.754s clear of Acosta to maintain his 100% winning record at Aragon as a Ducati rider.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Bezzecchi was 1.8s behind Acosta at the finish, while Alex Marquez was a distant fourth on the Gresini Ducati.

Championship leader Martin was fifth ahead of Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer, while Fabio Di Giannantonio was a lonely seventh on the VR46 Ducati.

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Enea Bastianini came through from 16th on the grid to finish eighth on the Tech3 KTM ahead of LCR Honda’s Diogo Moreira and factory KTM rider Brad Binder.

Jack Miller was the leading Yamaha in 11th for Pramac, while Honda’s Joan Mir, Yamaha’s Alex Rins, Honda’s Luca Marini and LCR’s Johann Zarco - who had two long laps to serve - completed the points-paying positions.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pramac) was a late faller, while Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) and Franco Morbidelli (VR46) also suffered crashes.

Trackhouse Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez’s title hopes took a knock as a gearbox issue forced him to retire in the opening stages of the race.

Full 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix results