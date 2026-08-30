MotoGP gives first look at controversial Adelaide track

MotoGP’s new Adelaide track has been shown for the first time in a newly released digital render.

The Adelaide parkland track is due to debut on the MotoGP schedule in 2027, replacing the Phillip Island circuit that is praised for its layout but struggles for attendance because of its location off the south coast of Australia.

Adelaide promises to make MotoGP more easily accessible in Australia by putting the race in a city parkland.

There have been concerns over safety, because being in a city location brings with it a potentially limited space for run-off areas, but a track map – which has only been obtained by Australian media – shows gravel run-off areas on the outside of all 15 corners.

The layout itself, 4.13km in length, is a mix of medium- and low-speed corners, with several chicanes featured, including two in the final sector after a back straight which is expected to see speeds of up to 343kph, according to MotoGP.

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In terms of undulation, the track is mostly flat, although there is a rise up to turn eight which seems almost reminiscent of the ascent to Coppice at Donington.

The reveal of the layout comes after sharp local opposition to the race emerged in recent weeks due to the expected felling of up to 200 trees in the Adelaide parklands in order to make space for the circuit. 43,000 people signed a petition opposing the race for environmental concerns.

“We have spent many months working closely with the FIM and our colleagues in Adelaide to design a MotoGP circuit that is both exciting and, most importantly, safe,” said Carlos Ezpeleta, deputy CEO of MotoGP Group.

“We are incredibly proud of what has been achieved and confident it will deliver a totally new and exciting experience for our riders, teams and fans.”

He added: “From day one, we've worked closely with local stakeholders to ensure the circuit delivers positive outcomes for the community and the environment, as well as world-class racing.

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Adelaide MotoGP circuit render. Credit: MotoGP.

“We understand a project of this scale will create some disruption, but our goal is for the people of Adelaide to feel proud to host MotoGP and genuinely connected to the event.”

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said: “For more than 40 years, the Adelaide street circuit has generated some of the most famous images in motor sport.

“Mansell’s exploding tyre. Senna and Prost on the podium after Senna’s last F1 victory. Craig Lowndes winning from last on the grid. Jason Bright’s spectacular turn one rollover.

“In its new era, we will deliver something truly world class – blending speed, safety and spectacular racing for both MotoGP and Supercars that will bring tens of thousands of visitors to our city and state, and project South Australia to a global audience of more than 630 million people.”

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