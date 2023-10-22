The forecast storm, which had prompted the grand prix race to be moved to Saturday afternoon, duly arrived at Phillip Island on Sunday.

Warm-up passed without issue, and the Moto3 Grand Prix went the full distance, despite worsening rain.

However increasing wind, forecast to reach as high as 80km/h, prompted the following Moto2 race to be stopped after ten laps and was the main reason why the 13-lap MotoGP Sprint was subsequently cancelled.

“In these situations, it is always difficult for the organisers to make such a decision, but common sense prevailed for everyone's safety,” said Marini. “After the warm up, I have to say that the big problem wasn't the water on the track but the wind.

“The situation was really dangerous because you could be pushed off track, at the first corner, at 300-330 km/h (205mph). I think it was the right decision, the organisers did their best to proceed with the schedule, but nature cannot be controlled.”

A secondary concern was the low air temperature, just 13 degrees for the MotoGP warm-up and still only 15 by the time of the red-flagged Moto2 race.

“This morning it was really cold, it was almost impossible to manage the tyres properly, especially on the right side,” Marini confirmed. “It's a shame for everyone, especially the fans, and now we're thinking about Thailand.”

Team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, who like Marini is also recovering from a recently fractured collarbone, agreed:

“I don't think it could have been done differently, I have also say that the Moto3 and Moto2 guys were really good because the situation was already critical during their races.

“On our side, in the warm-up, the conditions weren't bad. The water on the track could be managed, but the wind and the tyre temperature made things more complicated.

“These compounds are not designed for this cold and here we only have two right corners to warm the tyres on that side. It's a real shame for the fans, they deserved a good show and also for us who love this track. “

Bezzecchi and Marini finished sixth and twelfth respectively in the dry Saturday grand prix.

“I like racing in the wet, but today it would have been an unnecessary risk for everyone. With one race less, I hope not to suffer with my shoulder in Thailand, also we will make the most of these days to recover.”

The 2024 Australian MotoGP is again scheduled for the same mid-October date.