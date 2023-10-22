Sunday’s forecast of gale-force winds, plus rain and cold temperatures had prompted the main grand prix to be moved to Saturday afternoon, where 32,450 fans watched Johann Zarco take his first MotoGP victory.

But it was still hoped that the 13-lap Sprint could take place on Sunday, where 19,787 fans braved the wind and rain trackside.

However, while the wet warm-up passed without incident, the weather continued to deteriorate, causing the Moto2 Grand Prix to be stopped after ten laps.

After a meeting with the teams, and with the weather expected to get even worse, the MotoGP Sprint was then cancelled.

“I wish we could have given the Australian fans another race, even if the Sprint is only short,” said Morbidelli.

“I feel bad for the fans who waited so long in the rain today, but the weather impeded us from racing this afternoon.

“It‘s a shame, but it is what it is. Luckily, we did the full-length race yesterday.”

Quartararo and Morbidelli struggled throughout the dry weekend, finishing 14th and 17th respectively on Saturday, but were 10th and 14th in the wet warm-up.

“It‘s true that this weekend we did not start in the best position for the race, but I would have liked to be able to see our potential in the Sprint,” said Quartararo.

“In any case, the weather conditions have not allowed it. I‘m very sorry for the fans who came to see us, and I want to thank them for their support. Next year we will return and try to give our 100%.”

Monster Yamaha team director Massimo Meregalli added: “Of course, we are very disappointed for the fans who came to the circuit today. However, we knew this was a possible turn of events, which is why we held the race yesterday.

“We do agree with the decision to cancel the Sprint this afternoon. It is the right decision. The conditions were getting worse and worse, and safety must be the priority. We hope for better weather in Buriram!”

Wet weather is also currently forecast for next weekend’s Thai Grand Prix.