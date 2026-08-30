2026 Aragon MotoGP - Race Results

Marc Marquez completes an Aragon MotoGP double, extending his perfect run of Ducati wins at the circuit to six for a total of eight in the premier class.

In the process, the reigning champion moved ahead of Marco Bezzecchi for second place in the world championship standings.

Marc Marquez again battled Bezzecchi at the start, but - after a back straight battle between the leaders - it was future team-mate Pedro Acosta who emerged as Marquez’s main challenger.

Acosta put KTM on the podium for the first time since Balaton, while Bezzecchi completed the podium to chip points from Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin’s title lead.

Sparks from Marc Marquez's Ducati as ride-height device stays down at Turn 2. 2026 Aragon… © Gold and Goose

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Marquez repeated his Turn 1 pass on pole starter Bezzecchi, but this time the Italian cut back on the exit.

Marquez held firm into Turn 2, but his ride height device still appeared to be down, leaving sparks and sending the Ducati rider wide on the exit.

That allowed both Bezzecchi and a fast-starting Martin to pass.

Marquez regained second from Martin with a firm move in the chicane before the back straight.

Acosta and Alex Marquez also demoted Martin, with the leading quartet then edging away.

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Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marquez pounced for the lead at the same chicane on lap 6 of 23, the Spaniard then going bar-to-bar with Bezzecchi along the back straight.

Bezzecchi blinked first in the braking zone, with Acosta taking advantage of the battle to snatch second behind new leader Marquez.

Acosta picked up the baton and clung to Marquez with Bezzecchi around a second behind.

Marquez began to gain breathing room on Acosta around lap 15 of 23, with the top five – Marc Marquez, Acosta, Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez and Martin – unchanged to the chequered flag.

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Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer kept clear of VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio for sixth on his return from back injuries at Assen.

Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Silverstone winner Raul Fernandez retired with a technical issue, dealing another blow to his title hopes on a weekend where Trackhouse team-mate Ai Ogura was missing due to injury.

Pecco Bagnaia crashed out of seventh early in the grand prix, with countryman Franco Morbidelli falling soon after.

Toprak Razgatlioglu crashed from 15th with three laps to go, handing the place to Johann Zarco finished his comeback weekend with a point after serving the two long laps from Catalunya.

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All riders used medium compound tyres, front and rear.

The next MotoGP round at Misano takes place from 11-13 September.

2026 Aragon MotoGP - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 41m 10.969s 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.754s 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +3.629s 4 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +8.687s 5 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +12.572s 6 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +17.687s 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +23.136s 8 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +25.741s 9 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +25.899s 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +26.441s 11 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +27.206s 12 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +27.999s 13 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +28.276s 14 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +29.794s 15 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +30.003s 16 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +35.874s 17 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +49.761s 18 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +51.657s Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* DNF Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) DNF Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) DNF Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) DNF

* Rookie

Warm-up:

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia were back on top of the timesheets during warm-up for the 2026 Aragon MotoGP.

Fastest in practice, the Italian beat Marc Marquez to pole position with a new lap record - but lost out to both Marquez brothers in the Saturday afternoon Sprint.

However, Bezzecchi was back in charge in the ten-minute warm-up, finishing a healthy 0.474s clear of KTM’s Pedro Acosta with Marc Marquez trailing by 0.743s in third.

Tech3 stand-in Pol Espargaro, Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and Honda's Luca Marini surprised with fourth, fifth and sixth.

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint. © Gold and Goose

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Further back, Alex Marquez was 13th in warm-up with Bezzecchi's team-mate and title leader Jorge Martin 15th. Pecco Bagnaia 17th and Fabio di Giannantonio just 21st.

All riders except Alex Rins ran medium tyres front and rear, in preparation for this afternoon’s grand prix. Rins picked the soft rear.

The 23-lap Aragon Grand Prix starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK).

2026 Aragon MotoGP - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'46.512s 6/6 345k 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.474s 6/6 349k 3 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.743s 5/6 344k 4 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.846s 5/6 347k 5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.932s 5/5 336k 6 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.037s 5/6 346k 7 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +1.089s 5/6 340k 8 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +1.127s 4/6 343k 9 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.164s 5/6 347k 10 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.218s 5/6 342k 11 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.260s 6/6 348k 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.319s 6/6 347k 13 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +1.321s 4/6 351k 14 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.388s 4/6 345k 15 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.394s 6/6 342k 16 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.413s 6/6 342k 17 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +1.443s 4/4 343k 18 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.481s 5/6 342k 19 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.738s 6/6 337k 20 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.743s 5/6 345k 21 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +1.953s 5/6 346k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +3.039s 5/6 335k

* Rookie

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Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 44.962s (2026)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 46.705s (2025)

Marc Marquez leads, 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint. © Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez is chasing a sixth Aragon race win in a row on Sunday after victory over younger brother Alex Marquez and Aprilia pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi in the Saturday Sprint.

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Meanwhile, fifth place for Jorge Martin means he holds a reduced 29-point title lead over factory Aprilia team-mate Bezzecchi.

In total, Marquez has won seven times in the premier-class in front of the home Aragon fans and is under pressure to continue that trend after meagre 9-7 results at the previous Silverstone round.

Marc Marquez moved up to third in the world championship on Saturday, ahead of the absent Ai Ogura, who is missing the event after a training injury in Japan. Ogura is replaced by Lorenzo Savadori.

Maverick Vinales is also missing, for a second event in a row, due to his ongoing shoulder injuries. KTM test rider Pol Espargaro is again replacing Vinales at Tech3.

Aragon sees two injured riders return: LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco, absent since suffering knee injuries in a brutal Turn 1 restart accident in Catalunya, and Gresini Ducati’s Fermin Aldeguer, who fractured a vertebra at Assen.

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Both impressed by scoring points in the Sprint, with Aldeguer sixth and Zarco the top Honda in ninth.

However, Zarco has a double long lap to serve in this afternoon's race, for causing the Catalunya accident.