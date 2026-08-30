2026 Aragon MotoGP - Race Results

Full race results from the 2026 Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand, round 13 of 22.

2026 Aragon MotoGP results
2026 Aragon MotoGP results
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez completes an Aragon MotoGP double, extending his perfect run of Ducati wins at the circuit to six for a total of eight in the premier class.

In the process, the reigning champion moved ahead of Marco Bezzecchi for second place in the world championship standings.

Marc Marquez again battled Bezzecchi at the start, but - after a back straight battle between the leaders - it was future team-mate Pedro Acosta who emerged as Marquez’s main challenger.

Acosta put KTM on the podium for the first time since Balaton, while Bezzecchi completed the podium to chip points from Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin’s title lead. 

Sparks from Marc Marquez's Ducati as ride-height device stays down at Turn 2. 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Sparks from Marc Marquez's Ducati as ride-height device stays down at Turn 2. 2026 Aragon…
© Gold and Goose

Marquez repeated his Turn 1 pass on pole starter Bezzecchi, but this time the Italian cut back on the exit.

Marquez held firm into Turn 2, but his ride height device still appeared to be down, leaving sparks and sending the Ducati rider wide on the exit.

That allowed both Bezzecchi and a fast-starting Martin to pass.

Marquez regained second from Martin with a firm move in the chicane before the back straight.

Acosta and Alex Marquez also demoted Martin, with the leading quartet then edging away.

Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marquez pounced for the lead at the same chicane on lap 6 of 23, the Spaniard then going bar-to-bar with Bezzecchi along the back straight.

Bezzecchi blinked first in the braking zone, with Acosta taking advantage of the battle to snatch second behind new leader Marquez.

Acosta picked up the baton and clung to Marquez with Bezzecchi around a second behind.

Marquez began to gain breathing room on Acosta around lap 15 of 23, with the top five – Marc Marquez, Acosta, Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez and Martin – unchanged to the chequered flag.

Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer kept clear of VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio for sixth on his return from back injuries at Assen.

Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Silverstone winner Raul Fernandez retired with a technical issue, dealing another blow to his title hopes on a weekend where Trackhouse team-mate Ai Ogura was missing due to injury.

Pecco Bagnaia crashed out of seventh early in the grand prix, with countryman Franco Morbidelli falling soon after. 

Toprak Razgatlioglu crashed from 15th with three laps to go, handing the place to Johann Zarco finished his comeback weekend with a point after serving the two long laps from Catalunya.

All riders used medium compound tyres, front and rear.

The next MotoGP round at Misano takes place from 11-13 September.

2026 Aragon MotoGP - Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)41m 10.969s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.754s
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+3.629s
4Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+8.687s
5Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+12.572s
6Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+17.687s
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+23.136s
8Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+25.741s
9Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+25.899s
10Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+26.441s
11Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+27.206s
12Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+27.999s
13Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+28.276s
14Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+29.794s
15Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+30.003s
16Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+35.874s
17Lorenzo SavadoriITATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+49.761s
18Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+51.657s
 Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*DNF
 Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)DNF
 Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)DNF
 Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)DNF

* Rookie

Warm-up:

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia were back on top of the timesheets during warm-up for the 2026 Aragon MotoGP.

Fastest in practice, the Italian beat Marc Marquez to pole position with a new lap record - but lost out to both Marquez brothers in the Saturday afternoon Sprint.

However, Bezzecchi was back in charge in the ten-minute warm-up, finishing a healthy 0.474s clear of KTM’s Pedro Acosta with Marc Marquez trailing by 0.743s in third.

Tech3 stand-in Pol Espargaro, Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and Honda's Luca Marini surprised with fourth, fifth and sixth.

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint.
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

Further back, Alex Marquez was 13th in warm-up with Bezzecchi's team-mate and title leader Jorge Martin 15th. Pecco Bagnaia 17th and Fabio di Giannantonio just 21st.

All riders except Alex Rins ran medium tyres front and rear, in preparation for this afternoon’s grand prix. Rins picked the soft rear.

The 23-lap Aragon Grand Prix starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK).

2026 Aragon MotoGP - Warm-up Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'46.512s6/6345k
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.474s6/6349k
3Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.743s5/6344k
4Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.846s5/6347k
5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.932s5/5336k
6Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.037s5/6346k
7Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+1.089s5/6340k
8Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+1.127s4/6343k
9Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.164s5/6347k
10Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.218s5/6342k
11Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.260s6/6348k
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.319s6/6347k
13Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+1.321s4/6351k
14Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.388s4/6345k
15Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.394s6/6342k
16Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.413s6/6342k
17Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+1.443s4/4343k
18Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.481s5/6342k
19Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.738s6/6337k
20Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.743s5/6345k
21Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+1.953s5/6346k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+3.039s5/6335k

* Rookie

Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 44.962s (2026)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 46.705s (2025)

Marc Marquez leads, 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint.
Marc Marquez leads, 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez is chasing a sixth Aragon race win in a row on Sunday after victory over younger brother Alex Marquez and Aprilia pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi in the Saturday Sprint.

Meanwhile, fifth place for Jorge Martin means he holds a reduced 29-point title lead over factory Aprilia team-mate Bezzecchi.

In total, Marquez has won seven times in the premier-class in front of the home Aragon fans and is under pressure to continue that trend after meagre 9-7 results at the previous Silverstone round.

Marc Marquez moved up to third in the world championship on Saturday, ahead of the absent Ai Ogura, who is missing the event after a training injury in Japan. Ogura is replaced by Lorenzo Savadori.

Maverick Vinales is also missing, for a second event in a row, due to his ongoing shoulder injuries. KTM test rider Pol Espargaro is again replacing Vinales at Tech3.

Aragon sees two injured riders return: LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco, absent since suffering knee injuries in a brutal Turn 1 restart accident in Catalunya, and Gresini Ducati’s Fermin Aldeguer, who fractured a vertebra at Assen.

Both impressed by scoring points in the Sprint, with Aldeguer sixth and Zarco the top Honda in ninth.

However, Zarco has a double long lap to serve in this afternoon's race, for causing the Catalunya accident.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
2026 Aragon MotoGP - Race Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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