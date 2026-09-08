Cal Crutchlow: “A tough watch” but Pecco Bagnaia “still one of the best” in MotoGP

Cal Crutchlow has backed Pecco Bagnaia to emerge from his current MotoGP slump, saying he is “still one of the best riders in this championship”.

A winner of 29 grands prix, two world titles and twice runner-up during his opening four seasons at the factory Ducati team, Bagnaia dropped to fifth in last year’s standings as new team-mate Marc Marquez romped to the crown.

Bagnaia, who has rarely looked fully comfortable since the 2025 version of the Desmosedici, is winless so far this season and currently only eighth in the world championship.

The Italian will leave Ducati for the championship-leading Aprilia team next season, having signed a four-year deal to race the RS-GP in the new 850cc/Pirelli era.

Pecco Bagnaia. © Gold and Goose

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“People go through that in their career. It's as simple as that,” Crutchlow replied when quizzed on Bagnaia’s difficult 18 months during his appearance on the MotoGP world TV feed at Aragon.

“It doesn't mean that he's lost his talent, his speed, his determination to do better, to be able to be fast, all of those things.

“He's just gone through a bad period, and that's what happens to athletes and sportspeople sometimes. And when it's just you on the bike, if you don't have that feeling, it's difficult.

“But there's no doubt that Pecco Bagnaia is still one of the best riders in this championship.

"A tough watch sometimes"

“I thoroughly think he'll be back at the front at some point this year, and also in the years to come," added the three-time LCR Honda race winner, who returned as an injury replacement for Johann Zarco this season.

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Pecco Bagnaia crash, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“He's still young. He's super talented, and there's no doubt he can be up there.

“So, yes, it's a tough watch sometimes, but hopefully he stays completely committed, and he'll be back there sooner rather than later.”