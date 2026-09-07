2026 Misano MotoGP: Start times and how to watch

Information below on how to watch this weekend’s 2026 Misano MotoGP round, including timings and schedule.

Schedule for the 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Schedule for the 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

This is how to watch the 2026 San Marino MotoGP at Misano, round 14 of the world championship, which takes place from 11-13 September.

We’ve also listed the start times for all this weekend’s MotoGP sessions below, in both local time and UK time.

There will be plenty of home pride at stake as MotoGP arrives for the final Italian-based round with Ducati’s reigning champion Marc Marquez now sandwiched between title leader Jorge Martin and Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

Any one of the trio could be on top of the world on Sunday evening, with Martin now 19 points clear of Marquez, after the Spaniard’s double win at Aragon, and Bezzecchi closing to 24 points adrift.

Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Misano MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Bezzecchi qualified on pole at Misano last season, then won the Sprint after a rare mistake by Marquez before a thrilling head-to-head battle in the grand prix.

The pair were in a class of their own as they traded fastest race laps, with Marquez holding off Bezzecchi by just half a second at the chequered flag. Gresini’s Alex Marquez was almost eight seconds behind in third.

Marc Marquez’s team-mate and former double Misano winner Pecco Bagnaia will be making his final Italian appearance in red, with Fabio di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez competing in their last Misano for the local VR46 and Gresini Ducati teams. 

Diggia starts the event 48 points behind Martin and five points clear of Ai Ogura, who dropped to fifth in the world championship after missing Aragon due to a hand injury in training.

Future factory Ducati rider Pedro Acosta now splits the Trackhouse riders in sixth, after an impressive runner-up finish for KTM at Aragon.

Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez, 2025 Misano MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez, 2025 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

When is the 2026 Misano MotoGP?

The San Marino MotoGP round at Misano runs from 11-13 September.

Two free practice sessions will be held on Friday, 11 September. Final practice, qualifying and the Sprint race are on Saturday, 12 September. Warm-up and the grand prix are on Sunday, 13 September.

What are the start times for the 2026 Misano MotoGP?

Friday 11 September:
10:45am (local)/9:45am (UK) - MotoGP FP1
3:00pm (local)/2:00pm (UK) - MotoGP Practice

Saturday 12 September:
10:10am (local)/9:10am (UK) - MotoGP FP2
10:50am (local)/9:50am (UK) - MotoGP Qualifying
3:00pm (local)/2:00pm (UK) - MotoGP Sprint

Sunday 13 September:
9:40am (local)/8:40am (UK) - MotoGP Warm-up
2:00pm (local)/1:00pm (UK) – MotoGP Race

How to watch the 2026 Misano MotoGP?

MotoGP's official Video Pass streaming service will broadcast all of the sessions live.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €148.99 for the whole season including Timing Pass, or €139.99 for the whole season without live data.

A monthly pass costs €29.99.

How to watch the 2026 Misano MotoGP in the UK?

Alternatively, for UK-based fans, TNT Sports is showing every session of the Misano MotoGP.

A subscription to TNT Sports through HBO Max starts from £27.99 per month, depending on your plans.

Like the Video Pass, every Moto2 and Moto3 session is also covered live by TNT Sports.

Crash.net provides live text updates during all MotoGP track sessions, except warm-up.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Francesco Bagnaia
Fabio di Giannantonio
Alex Marquez
Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Rimini, Italy
2026 Misano MotoGP: Start times and how to watch
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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