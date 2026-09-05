“Good energy” - KTM sees Luca Marini as part of MotoGP project restart

KTM motorsports director Pit Beirer says Luca Marini’s enthusiasm for the RC16 project and renowned development skills were among the reasons for signing the Italian to Tech3 for the 2027 MotoGP season.

Marini, currently in his second year as a factory HRC rider, will form part of an all-new four-rider KTM line-up.

Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio are already confirmed at the factory Red Bull team for the new 850cc/Pirelli era, with Marini tipped to be joined by rookie Senna Agius at Tech3.

“We are really happy that he's coming on our side,” Beirer told MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard at Aragon.

Pit Beirer. © Gold and Goose

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“Luca showed very early his interest, and I think it's important that somebody really wants to come here. And then, talking to the people around him, it's clear that he's a really great guy to also help make the bike better.

“I had close contact with Guenther all the time, about what's best for the Tech3 team. And we committed very early: We want a young rider, and we want an experienced rider.

“We didn't want to have two young riders [at Tech3] because it's not a rookies team. It's a full-size, strong, MotoGP team.

“And so, we think the combination between an experienced rider and hopefully a young rider coming there, is great.

“Then, listening to our other new riders for next year, they were super pleased because they know what Luca is capable of and how he can help develop the bike.

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Luca Marini. © Gold and Goose

Beirer added that the refreshed rider line-up and new technical rules are an opportunity to "restart" KTM’s MotoGP programme.

“We have to use this moment to give a kind of restart to the project with new riders, with many people coming who believe in the project.

“I think this is really good energy filling up for the future.”

Current Tech3 rider Enea Bastianini is moving to Trackhouse Aprilia, with injured team-mate Maverick Vinales set to leave the grid.

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