“I know why” - Cal Crutchlow explains Ai Ogura-Dani Pedrosa MotoGP comparison

Cal Crutchlow says Ai Ogura’s MotoGP tyre warm-up characteristics resemble Dani Pedrosa.

Crutchlow explains Ogura-Pedrosa comparison
Crutchlow explains Ogura-Pedrosa comparison
© Gold and Goose

Cal Crutchlow sees similarities between MotoGP’s newest race winner Ai Ogura and former title contender Dani Pedrosa.

The Japanese star climbed to second in the world championship heading into the summer break after a storming run of five podiums in six races, including victory in the Dutch Grand Prix.

Unfortunately for the Trackhouse rider, he has since slipped down the standings after crashing at Silverstone, then missing Aragon due to a fractured hand in a training accident.

“If you asked me anybody other than Marc [Marquez], I would have chosen Ai Ogura [before his injury],” Crutchlow said while commentating on the MotoGP world feed at Aragon.

Dani Pedrosa, 2017 British MotoGP.
Dani Pedrosa, 2017 British MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I like him, the way he rides. The only downside is he takes a lot longer to get going in races.

“And I also know why this is - very Dani Pedrosa kind of thing, [his] weight.”

Pedrosa, who weighed just 51kg during his racing career, sometimes struggled to generate heat in the tyres.

At 60kg, Ogura is tied with Diogo Moreira as the lightest rider on the current premier-class grid.

Crutchlow, who made a six-round MotoGP return as an injury replacement for Johann Zarco, explained:

Ai Ogura, 2026 British MotoGP.
Ai Ogura, 2026 British MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“[Ai] doesn't activate the tyres like the other guys in the early stages.

“Then at the end of the race, he saves the tyres so much, he's got so much left compared to the others.

“So it takes him longer to activate the tyres, and that's why he can't push in the beginning.

“In hotter races, he's a lot better, because he can push immediately.

“But you go somewhere like Phillip Island, and it might be a difficult scenario for him, or in rain conditions.”

Ogura slipped to fifth in the world championship, 53 points behind Jorge Martin, after Aragon.

The former Moto2 champion, who will become a factory Yamaha rider next season, hopes to return at Misano next weekend.

Tags:

Cal Crutchlow
Ai Ogura
“I know why” - Cal Crutchlow explains Ai Ogura-Dani Pedrosa MotoGP comparison
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP Results
Aragon Sprint: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge Martin, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Trackhouse MotoGP team provides surgery update on Ai Ogura
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
Ai Ogura ruled out of Aragon MotoGP, replacement announced
Ai Ogura.
MotoGP News
“I can’t go back in time” - Trackhouse title contender without MotoGP experience at Aragon
Ai Ogura, Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Cal Crutchlow remains on standby for Aragon MotoGP
Cal Crutchlow.
MotoGP News
“Raul had more balls” - Cal Crutchlow explains Fernandez’s Silverstone MotoGP victory
Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
“Good energy” - KTM sees Luca Marini as part of MotoGP project restart
3m ago
Luca Marini.
MotoGP News
“I know why” - Cal Crutchlow explains Ai Ogura-Dani Pedrosa MotoGP comparison
3h ago
Ai Ogura, 2026 Dutch MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Honda “missing some little pieces to enjoy” MotoGP 2026
21h ago
Luca Marini, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Faster than the top 10” - Pramac highlights Toprak's hidden Aragon MotoGP form
04/09/26
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Adelaide shouldn't undermine Buenos Aires” - MotoGP work continues on “incredible” 2027 event
04/09/26
MotoGP start, Aragon.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales to miss Misano MotoGP
04/09/26
Maverick Vinales, 2026 German MotoGP.
MotoGP News
‘Normal track… In the middle of a city’ - MotoGP riders react to latest Adelaide layout
03/09/26
Virtual view of the proposed Adelaide MotoGP circuit (The latest Adelaide MotoGP layout (Government of South Australia).
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez reveals toll of seven shoulder operations in shocking gym photo
03/09/26
Marc Marquez shows right shoulder in gym (@MarcMarquez93 Instagram).
MotoGP News
“1000, 850, 1000, 850” - Pol Espargaro faces bike-switching MotoGP schedule
03/09/26
Pol Espargaro, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“He can help us” - Luca Marini hailed as “great signing for KTM”
03/09/26
Luca Marini (Honda), Pedro Acosta (KTM), MotoGP 2026.