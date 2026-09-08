Jorge Martin says MotoGP title lead “not a priority” as Misano battle looms

Jorge Martin says retaining his MotoGP championship lead is “not a priority” as Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi close in.

Martin plays down title lead before Misano
Martin plays down title lead before Misano
© Gold and Goose

Of the three riders who could mathematically leave Sunday’s Misano race leading the MotoGP World Championship, two are at the factory Aprilia team.

Despite taking only one grand prix victory this season, Jorge Martin holds a 19-point lead over Ducati’s reigning champion Marc Marquez and a 24-point advantage over Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, who have both won four grands prix.

Martin’s consistency has kept him at the top of the standings since Assen, but a repeat of the 21 points he lost to Marquez at Aragon would end his championship lead.

However, the Spaniard, a Misano winner in 2023, insists the tightening title fight means leading the standings at this stage “is neither a priority nor a determining factor”.

The 2026 MotoGP title chase so far.
The 2026 MotoGP title chase so far.
© Peter McLaren

“The Misano GP is always special when you are on an Italian team and, along with Aprilia and the fans, I’m sure it will be a great weekend,” said Martin.

“We are heading to a track that I like after doing a good job in Aragón, and we have clear objectives.

“Leading the standings is important for the entire Aprilia team, but we’ve already seen that, given the close gaps, it is neither a priority nor a determining factor.

“We need to keep focusing on our work. I can’t wait to get on the RS-GP26 and do my best at Aprilia’s home race.”

Bezzecchi, meanwhile, will be aiming to complete a home Italian double after his emotional Mugello victory in May.

Marco Bezzecchi, Mugello 2026.
Marco Bezzecchi, Mugello 2026.
© Gold and Goose

The Italian took the fight to Marquez in qualifying and the Sprint at Aragon, while at Misano last year he finished second to the Ducati rider after a thrilling duel.

“I’m extremely happy to be going to Misano,” said Bezzecchi.

“It will be fantastic to finally see all our fans again, although it will undoubtedly be a demanding weekend.

“I can’t wait to get back on the track on my RS-GP26.”

Fourth-place Fabio di Giannantonio is currently 48 points behind Martin, with a maximum of 37 points available on each MotoGP weekend.

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Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Aprilia
Jorge Martin says MotoGP title lead “not a priority” as Misano battle looms
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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