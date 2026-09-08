Jack Miller joins Yamaha WorldSBK team after MotoGP exit

It’s official. Jack Miller will leave MotoGP and join Yamaha’s factory World Superbike team for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

The Australian, recently confirmed as losing his Pramac MotoGP seat to rookie Izan Guevara, will join the Pata Yamaha team in place of Xavi Vierge.

“I am really excited to announce that I’m heading over to WorldSBK together with Yamaha, extending our partnership together," Miler said. "I have really enjoyed working with the brand these past few years in MotoGP and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to see what we can do on the R1.

"I have had a small taste of the bike at Suzuka the last couple of years, and while the WorldSBK-spec bike is a bit different I am really looking forward to this next chapter in my career and hopefully we can do something really strong over there.”

Jack Miller wins the 2022 Japanese MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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After finishing title runner-up to Alex Marquez in Moto3, Miller moved straight to MotoGP in 2015.

He went on to win once with Marc VDS Honda and three times with the factory Ducati team, before taking his 23rd MotoGP podium at KTM. The 31-year-old’s best result with Yamaha is fourth in last year’s home Phillip Island Sprint.

Miller is currently 17th in the world championship on Yamaha’s new V4, but is still the manufacturer’s next-highest rider behind Fabio Quartararo.

His best result this season is eighth, while he has also finished as the top Yamaha rider in the last two rounds at Silverstone and Aragon.

Although Miller has spent his entire world championship career in the grand prix paddock, he has Superbike race experience from end-of-season outings in the Australian championship with Ducati in 2021 and 2022.

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Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha. © Gold and Goose

Miller has also finished runner-up in the Suzuka 8 Hours for the past two seasons as part of Yamaha’s factory team, where his speed on the R1 was seen as a major factor in securing the WorldSBK deal.

Yamaha is currently enduring a tough WorldSBK season, with lead rider Andrea Locatelli just 12th in the world championship and a best result of fifth.

Miller’s Pata Yamaha deal is the first of several expected MotoGP-to-WorldSBK moves, alongside Brad Binder (BMW), Franco Morbidelli (Aruba.it Ducati) and Alex Rins (Goeleven Ducati).

All will hope to benefit from their Michelin experience, with the French tyre company swapping championships with Pirelli for 2027.

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The Australian is likely to combine his WorldSBK duties with a return to Suzuka next season and, possibly, some MotoGP testing.

The last Yamaha rider to win the World Superbike title was Miller's current Pramac team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu, in 2021.

Ben Spies is Yamaha's other WorldSBK champion, in 2009.