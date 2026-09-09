Nicolo Bulega completes Ducati’s 2027 MotoGP rider line-up

WorldSBK champion-elect Nicolo Bulega has been officially confirmed as a VR46 MotoGP rider for 2027.

The Italian, beaten in just one WorldSBK race so far this season, will thus return to Valentino Rossi’s team, where he began his world championship career as a Moto3 rider back in 2016.

Bulega, who made his MotoGP debut as a replacement for the injured Marc Marquez in the final rounds of last year, has been helping Ducati develop its 850cc/Pirelli prototype alongside his WorldSBK commitments.

The 26-year-old completes next year’s Ducati MotoGP line-up - as the only Italian rider alongside Spaniards Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, Joan Mir, Dani Holgado, Fermin Aldeguer and future VR46 team-mate Fermin Aldeguer.

Nicolo Bulega and Ducati WorldSBK team-mate Iker Lecuona. © Gold and Goose

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Arriving in grand prix as the reigning CEV Moto3 champion, Nicolo Bulega claimed two podiums and finished seventh overall during his rookie world championship campaign with VR46.

But his results declined thereafter, dropping from seventh in the standings to 12th the following year and then 26th.

Believing his height and weight were limiting factors, VR46 promoted Bulega to Moto2 for 2019, but he could only manage 17th overall and split from Valentino Rossi’s operation to join Italtrans the following year.

However, his results failed to improve and Bulega was eventually forced to make a fresh start in World Supersport for 2022.

It was a make-or-break moment for Bulega’s career, but he proved instantly competitive on the Ducati WSS machinery before dominating the 2023 season.

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Bulega’s momentum continued when he stepped up to WorldSBK for 2024, winning on his debut at Phillip Island to kick off a two-year battle with Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Although Razgatlioglu got the upper hand in both seasons, Bulega was the only rider able to consistently challenge the BMW rider, winning six of their final eight races together.

With Razgatlioglu moving to MotoGP for 2026, Bulega has so far won 26 races, his only defeat being a second place to team-mate and former MotoGP rider Iker Lecuona at Donington Park.

Current VR46 MotoGP rider Franco Morbidelli is set to effectively swap seats with Bulega by joining the Aruba.it Ducati squad in WorldSBK for 2027.

Morbidelli’s team-mate and 2026 race winner Fabio di Giannantonio is already confirmed at Red Bull KTM for the new 850cc/Pirelli era.

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Nicolo Bulega. © Gold and Goose

Bulega will battle for Rookie of the Year honours against Moto2 graduates David Alonso at Honda, Dani Holgado at Gresini, Izan Guevara at Pramac and the still-to-be-confirmed Senna Agius at Tech3.

All will hope their Pirelli knowledge gives them an edge over the established premier-class riders, who must adapt from Michelin.