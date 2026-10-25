Marc Marquez says Phillip Island MotoGP conditions “acceptable” if race went ahead

Marc Marquez says conditions at Phillip Island were “acceptable” to stage the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix if visibility had improved.

Sunday’s final Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island was called off following lengthy delays due to the weather.

While conditions were very wet, the main issue was poor visibility conditions stopping the medical helicopter from being able to fly.

As this is a safety concern, organisers had no choice but to cancel the race.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“Phillip Island didn’t deserve this”

Ducati’s Marc Marquez was due to start on pole, having taken a 10-point lead in the standings after winning Saturday’s sprint.

Chief title rival Jorge Martin crashed and fractured his wrist, with the race cancellation proving fortunate for the Aprilia rider.

Speaking on the grid after a parade lap following the announcement of the race being cancelled, Marquez expressed sympathy for the fans.

He also noted the track would have been raceable had the visibility been better.

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“Yeah, of course I feel sad for all the fans at Phillip Island, because Phillip Island didn’t deserve to have its last race cancelled,” the reigning champion said.

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“But OK. The conditions were acceptable, but unluckily the medical helicopter was not ready to fly.

“So, it was for safety reasons.

“Very sorry for all of you, we were ready as riders to race. But today we couldn’t. But thank you for supporting MotoGP.

“I have very good memories.

“Yesterday’s pole position was a very good lap, the 2024 victory in the main race. So, yeah, always Phillip Island will remain one of my favourite circuits.”

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MotoGP will head to the Malaysian Grand Prix next weekend for the 19th round of the season, followed by the Qatar Grand Prix on 6-8 November.