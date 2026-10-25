Injured Jorge Martin targets surprise Sepang MotoGP return

Aprilia has confirmed that injured MotoGP title contender Jorge Martin is working towards a surprise return at next weekend's Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang.

Martin lost the World Championship lead and fractured his right wrist when he crashed at high speed during a thrilling battle for victory with title rival Marc Marquez in Saturday's Phillip Island Sprint.

The accident not only left Martin ten points behind Marquez but also ruled him out of Sunday's Australian Grand Prix.

However, further CT scans brought encouraging news by ruling out a suspected second fracture and confirming that the radius injury was non-displaced.

Then, with Marquez poised to extend his championship advantage, the cancellation of Sunday's race due to bad weather meant the gap remains at just ten points.

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Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Speaking to MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard before the cancellation was confirmed, Aprilia team manager Paolo Bonora said he was encouraged by Martin's condition:

“Jorge was in attack mode yesterday, very good to see. Many overtakes. He also showed that he has a very good race pace.

“The crash was huge, but we are happy because now he’s in a good situation.

“For the next few days we will continue to check how the situation evolves.

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“But we have seen him this morning in a quite good mood, and this is positive for us.”

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Sprint, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Aprilia optimistic over Jorge Martin's Sepang return

Bonora also revealed that surgery is unlikely.

“At the moment it seems to be that it’s not necessary to have surgery. So that’s positive news.

“It’s necessary only to wait to understand how the situation will evolve.

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“But as I told you, looking at Jorge this morning was quite positive for us.”

The seven riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the Phillip Island Sprint. © Peter McLaren

The Italian then confirmed that Martin and Aprilia are working towards having the Spaniard back on track for Friday's opening practice session at Sepang.

“We will work for [it]. Absolutely, we will work for [it]. And he is the first to work for this goal,” Bonora said.

“But we have only to wait for the medical updates. We are all engineers, so we have to follow the medical analyses and condition.

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“But we are quite positive on that.”

Championship "open" after Phillip Island cancellation

Speaking to TNT Sports after the Phillip Island race was officially cancelled, Bonora said:

"Zero points for Marc, zero points for Jorge, so the championship is still open.

"The most important thing is that there is no displaced fracture."

Sepang is the first of just four remaining rounds, assuming Qatar goes ahead as planned.

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