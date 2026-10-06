VR46 unveils bold new livery for Indonesian MotoGP round

Valentino Rossi’s team will race in new colours at Mandalika this weekend

VR46 Indonesian GP livery
VR46 Indonesian GP livery
© Gold and Goose

The VR46 Racing team has unveiled a striking new livery for this weekend’s MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix at the Mandalika circuit.

Valentino Rossi’s outfit is sponsored by Pertamina Enduro, which is an Indonesian company, and has been the title partner for the team since 2024.

For this weekend’s Indonesian Grand Prix at the Mandalika circuit, VR46 will honour its Indonesian partner with a striking new livery design.

For the 17th round of the campaign, the team will run colours paying tribute to the Garuda, with the unveiling taking place on Tuesday in Jakarta.

VR46 Indonesian GP livery
VR46 Indonesian GP livery
© Gold and Goose

According to a team press release, “the origin of the Garuda comes from the Hindu and Buddhist mythology, and it is known as “vahana” or mount of Lord Vishnu.

“The Garuda was adapted to the Indonesian tradition thanks to the mythological tales, and it became the national symbol of the Republic of Indonesia – named Garuda Pancasila – with “Bhinneka Tunggal” (Unity in Diversity) as its national motto.”

The statement added: “The Garuda represents the high fighting spirit and the courage, which are shared values with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team.

“So, for the Pertamina Indonesian GP, the tribute livery to this Country is unveiled: the Garuda lies on the Ducati Desmosedici GP, spreading its wings stretching across both sides of the bike, with its head positioned on the fuel tank.

“The Indonesian colours – white and red – are dominant, with the first one as a background and the second one representing the Garuda.

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“Then, golden flames are added. The peculiar fluorescent yellow of the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team combines with these colours, appearing on the front.

“As always, the livery is designed by Aldo Drudi and Drudi Performance.”

VR46 comes to Indonesia off the back of a disappointing Japanese Grand Prix last weekend.

Franco Morbidelli was almost 35s off of the lead in 15th, while team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio struggled to 18th with problems on his Ducati.

It’s seen Di Giannantonio’s title hope all but evaporate, with six rounds remaining in the 2026 campaign, as the Italian now sits 103 points from the lead.

This weekend’s Indonesian Grand Prix will be VR46’s last with Di Giannantonio and Morbidelli as its rider line-up.

The former will move to the factory KTM squad next season, while Morbidelli’s World Superbike switch with Ducati was confirmed earlier this week.

Tags:

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing
VR46 unveils bold new livery for Indonesian MotoGP round
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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