Marco Bezzecchi led an Aprilia 1-2 in opening practice for the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, as the Italian brand tries to deny Marc Marquez an eighth world title this weekend.

Ducati’s Marquez leads Jorge Martin by 60 points coming into the penultimate round of the 2026 campaign, and could win an eighth world title on Saturday.

He needs to outscore Martin by two points in the sprint to secure the championship tomorrow.

But Aprilia won’t give up on the 2026 title without a fight, as Marco Bezzecchi - 74 points down in the standings - led Martin by 0.142s in FP1.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Marquez was the leading Ducati in third on his comeback from surgery, while Marc Marquez was fourth on the factory Ducati.

Bezzecchi took over top spot for the first time with 38 minutes to go in the 45-minute session, with the Aprilia rider posting a 1m39.421s.

Alex Marquez went quicker just a few moments later on a 1m39.245s, before Bezzecchi found a 1m39.002s.

The Italian posted that lap with 20 minutes to go. It wouldn’t be bettered through to the chequered flag.

Bezzecchi stayed on the same medium rear throughout the session, lapping in the low 1m39s still towards the end.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Show X Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Martin did switch to a fresh medium rear late on to produce a 1m39.144s to end the session second.

Alex Marquez was shuffled down to third, with Marc Marquez fourth on a 1m39.261s.

Raul Fernandez was fifth on the Trackhouse Aprilia ahead of VR46 Ducati’s Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Pramac’s Jack Miller was the next rider inside the top 10 after Martin to run a fresh medium rear in the closing stages, and moved up to seventh on his Yamaha.

Fermin Aldeguer was eighth on the Gresini Ducati on a used medium rear, with KTM’s Pedro Acosta ninth.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Show X Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Luca Marini rounded out the top 10 on the factory Honda, having switched to a new medium rear for his final laps.

Pecco Bagnaia’s replacement at Ducati, Iker Lecuona, was 16th and 1.269s off the pace on used rubber after his first session on the factory team GP26.

Jake Dixon was 21st on the Honda in place of Joan Mir, 1,764s off the pace, having also elected against fresh rubber.

Full 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix FP1 results