Defending Portimao MotoGP winner Marco Bezzecchi dominates opening practice for the 2026 event.

Team-mate Jorge Martin completed an Aprilia one-two, but only after fitting a new set of medium tyres in the closing stages, while the rest of the top six kept the same rubber throughout.

That included title leader Marc Marquez, who was fourth quickest and the second-best Ducati behind his brother Alex. The Gresini rider, who won last year's Sprint, was making his return from surgery, this morning.

Marc Marquez needs to beat Martin by at least two points to win the title in tomorrow's Sprint.

2026 MotoGP Portugal - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'39.002s 9/18 346k 2 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.142s 18/19 346k 3 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.243s 5/15 347k 4 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.259s 7/17 345k 5 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.409s 11/17 339k 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.461s 10/15 342k 7 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.502s 16/18 341k 8 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.511s 12/15 340k 9 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.616s 11/18 342k 10 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.884s 17/18 344k 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.927s 13/19 348k 12 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.989s 5/17 343k 13 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.999s 11/18 343k 14 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.011s 5/18 345k 15 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.189s 4/18 348k 16 Iker Lecuona SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +1.269s 18/18 343k 17 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.294s 17/18 341k 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.313s 15/18 340k 19 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.538s 11/17 344k 20 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.667s 11/17 340k 21 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.764s 15/20 339k 22 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +2.330s 9/18 340k

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* Rookie

Official Portimao MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez, Honda, 1m 37.226s (2023)

Marc Marquez, Honda, 1m 37.226s (2023) Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 38.237s (2025)

Marc Marquez title chance

MotoGP title chase after Qatar GP: Points per race (top 10 riders). © Peter McLaren

Marc Marquez gets his next chance to wrap-up the 2026 MotoGP title in Portimao.

After extending his advantage in Qatar, Marquez arrives at the penultimate round with a dominant 60-point lead over Jorge Martin and a 74-point advantage over the other factory Aprilia of Marco Bezzecchi.

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That means victory in the Portimao Sprint would crown Marquez as a ten-time world champion, and equal Giacomo Agostini's record of eight premier-class titles.

Even if the Ducati star doesn’t win on Saturday, he only needs to outscore the injured Martin by two points in the Sprint.

If not, the title fight will roll on to the grand prix, when Martin needs to finish within 37 points of Marquez to force a final round showdown at Valencia.

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin points swing per round in MotoGP 2026. © Peter McLaren

Bezzecchi, last year’s Portimao grand prix winner, needs to win all four remaining races and hope that Marquez fails to score in any of them.

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However, the title situation is reversed in the teams’ standings, where Aprilia holds a commanding 124-point lead over Ducati Lenovo.

The constructors’ battle is the closest contest, with Ducati just eight points ahead of Aprilia.

Lecuona replaces Bagnaia, Dixon stays at HRC

After stand-in rides for Gresini, WorldSBK runner-up Iker Lecuona makes his factory Ducati debut this weekend in place of the injured Pecco Bagnaia.

Fellow WorldSBK rider Jake Dixon, who scored his first MotoGP points in the depleted Qatar Grand Prix, stays at HRC for a second event in place of Joan Mir.

Mir is continuing to undergo treatment for the fatigue-based vision problems that caused him to retire with dizziness during his return at Sepang.

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Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha. © Gold and Goose

Yamaha back on track

After missing Qatar due to ‘existing company-wide travel restrictions’, the two Yamaha teams are back in action at Portimao.

However, Toprak Razgatlioglu is now confirmed as missing the remainder of the season, as he recovers from shoulder surgery, plus the Valencia test. Razgatlioglu's place at Pramac is being taken by test rider Augusto Fernandez.

Yamaha's punishment for failing to attend the Middle Eastern round is still to be announced.

