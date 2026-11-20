2026 MotoGP Portugal - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the 2026 Portimao MotoGP in Portugal, round 21 of 22.
Defending Portimao MotoGP winner Marco Bezzecchi dominates opening practice for the 2026 event.
Team-mate Jorge Martin completed an Aprilia one-two, but only after fitting a new set of medium tyres in the closing stages, while the rest of the top six kept the same rubber throughout.
That included title leader Marc Marquez, who was fourth quickest and the second-best Ducati behind his brother Alex. The Gresini rider, who won last year's Sprint, was making his return from surgery, this morning.
Marc Marquez needs to beat Martin by at least two points to win the title in tomorrow's Sprint.
2026 MotoGP Portugal - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|1'39.002s
|9/18
|346k
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.142s
|18/19
|346k
|3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.243s
|5/15
|347k
|4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.259s
|7/17
|345k
|5
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.409s
|11/17
|339k
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.461s
|10/15
|342k
|7
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.502s
|16/18
|341k
|8
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.511s
|12/15
|340k
|9
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.616s
|11/18
|342k
|10
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.884s
|17/18
|344k
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.927s
|13/19
|348k
|12
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.989s
|5/17
|343k
|13
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.999s
|11/18
|343k
|14
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.011s
|5/18
|345k
|15
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.189s
|4/18
|348k
|16
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+1.269s
|18/18
|343k
|17
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.294s
|17/18
|341k
|18
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.313s
|15/18
|340k
|19
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.538s
|11/17
|344k
|20
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.667s
|11/17
|340k
|21
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.764s
|15/20
|339k
|22
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+2.330s
|9/18
|340k
* Rookie
Official Portimao MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Marc Marquez, Honda, 1m 37.226s (2023)
- Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 38.237s (2025)
Marc Marquez title chance
Marc Marquez gets his next chance to wrap-up the 2026 MotoGP title in Portimao.
After extending his advantage in Qatar, Marquez arrives at the penultimate round with a dominant 60-point lead over Jorge Martin and a 74-point advantage over the other factory Aprilia of Marco Bezzecchi.
That means victory in the Portimao Sprint would crown Marquez as a ten-time world champion, and equal Giacomo Agostini's record of eight premier-class titles.
Even if the Ducati star doesn’t win on Saturday, he only needs to outscore the injured Martin by two points in the Sprint.
If not, the title fight will roll on to the grand prix, when Martin needs to finish within 37 points of Marquez to force a final round showdown at Valencia.
Bezzecchi, last year’s Portimao grand prix winner, needs to win all four remaining races and hope that Marquez fails to score in any of them.
However, the title situation is reversed in the teams’ standings, where Aprilia holds a commanding 124-point lead over Ducati Lenovo.
The constructors’ battle is the closest contest, with Ducati just eight points ahead of Aprilia.
Lecuona replaces Bagnaia, Dixon stays at HRC
After stand-in rides for Gresini, WorldSBK runner-up Iker Lecuona makes his factory Ducati debut this weekend in place of the injured Pecco Bagnaia.
Fellow WorldSBK rider Jake Dixon, who scored his first MotoGP points in the depleted Qatar Grand Prix, stays at HRC for a second event in place of Joan Mir.
Mir is continuing to undergo treatment for the fatigue-based vision problems that caused him to retire with dizziness during his return at Sepang.
Yamaha back on track
After missing Qatar due to ‘existing company-wide travel restrictions’, the two Yamaha teams are back in action at Portimao.
However, Toprak Razgatlioglu is now confirmed as missing the remainder of the season, as he recovers from shoulder surgery, plus the Valencia test. Razgatlioglu's place at Pramac is being taken by test rider Augusto Fernandez.
Yamaha's punishment for failing to attend the Middle Eastern round is still to be announced.